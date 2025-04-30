Review: THE LAST LAUGH is Thoughtfully Humorous at 59e59 Theaters

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“When you do get that laugh, there’s nothing else like it.” by Eric in The Last Laugh

The Last Laugh is a new play that provides plenty of humor and interesting insights into the careers and lifestyles of three of Britain’s comedy greats. The show is part of the Brits Off Broadway 2025 Festival that is now happening at 59E59 Theaters. Deftly written and directed by Paul Hendy and wonderfully performed, this show should definitely be on your spring entertainment schedule. It not only amuses but is thought provoking and genuine. See it on the Upper East Side stage through May 25th.

The Last Laugh imagines a meeting between Tommy Cooper, Eric Morecambe, and Bob Monkhouse in a backstage dressing room where they converse, reminisce, and reflect on what it means to be funny and appeal to an audience. Cooper, a bombastic individual, was renowned for his props and magic tricks that didn’t work; Morecambe was a part of a successful double’s act; and Monkhouse was admired in show business for being a clever game show host. As their conversation evolves with plenty of kidding around and even a few musical numbers, audiences get a real insider’s view of the comedians’ lives with its ups and downs. And there was one thing they all agreed on, the thrill of the audience’s laughter. As someone who enjoys comedy shows, I found the men’s perspectives to be absolutely fascinating.

The show is brilliantly performed by Damian Williams as Tommy Cooper, Bob Golding as Eric Morecombe, and Simon Cartwright at Bob Monkhouse. They capture their characters’ unique personalities, the quippy dialoguge and the spirit of the show. Memorable scenes include Tommy demonstrating his wooden duck card trick; Bob explaining how he needs to “take a chisel to his jokes” to refine them; discussions of comics that have passed away; Eric speaking about missing family events when on the road; the men talking about their appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show; and Tommy, Bob, and Eric trying out their openings.

The Creative Team has done a top job of bringing The Last Laugh to the stage. They include US Set Design by Michelle Marden and Stuart Relph; UK set design by Lee Newby; lighting design by Johanna Town; sound design by Callum Wills; wig design by Craig Forrest-Thomas; and costume design by Amy Chamberlain. The composer and musical arranger is Ethan Lewis Maltby; Technical Supervisor is Stuart Relph; Production Manager is Dan Kay; and the Creative Producer is Emily Wood.

The Last Laugh is presented by Jamiel Wilson Productions, Evolution Productions, Kevin McCollum and Evolution Productions (AUS). It’s one of the Brits Off-Broadway productions that shouldn’t be missed.

The Last Laugh has a run time of 85 minutes with no intermission. It is being performed in Theater A at 59E59 Theaters located at 59 East 59th Street (between Madison and Park Avenues) New York, NY 10022. For ticketing and more information, please visit HERE and call 212.753.5959.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith Photography

Reader Reviews

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby