New Openings-Plan a Meal Adventure

Are you looking for a recently opened spot to visit? We have 9 top suggestions located all around the city that offer a variety of cuisines. Check them out and plan a visit when you are shopping, going to the theatre, or touring the city's sites.

SliceHaus (West Village) This classic New York style pizzeriais open at 30 Carmine Street. A project from hospitality veteran Enrico Proietti, master pizzaiolo and pastry chef Agostino Cangiano, and creative entrepreneur Tatiana Revox, SliceHaus features crisp, airy slices made with high-integrity ingredients like bromate & bleach free flour, fermented dough, the freshest imported ingredients, and cold-pressed olive oil flown in weekly from Italy. Cangiano, mastered his skill as a pizzaiolo for almost 20 years, when he discovered a new affinity with NY style pizza as a pizzaiolo. Designed to be more than just a slice shop, SliceHaus is a dining experience that will feel both elevated and comfortingly familiar.

Willet’s Corner (Upper West Side) The new neighborhood restaurant from Ken Halberg and the team behind the beloved former Flatiron restaurant Harding’s, opens this fall in a light-filled space on the corner of 80th and Amsterdam. Willet’s Corner has lunch and dinner service and offers a shareable ingredient-driven and seasonally-inspired menu, alongside expertly executed cocktails and a by-the-glass wine program with a natural wine focus.

Bazaar Meat (NoMad) This spot is by by José Andrés, located within The Ritz-Carlton. It offers a refined and modern take on the classic steakhouse, centered on exceptional cuts of meat cooked over a wood fire. The menu highlights an expansive American Wagyu program, a “Tasting through Japan” featuring Wagyu and Kobe beef prepared tableside on Ishiyaki stone, and large-format cuts like ribeye “Chuleton” and Chateaubriand.

Vato (Park Slope, Brooklyn) The all-day tortillería, bakery, and neighborhood restaurant is from the team behind the award-winning Michelin-starred Corima. The team includes Corima chef and owner Fidel Caballero, his wife/partner, Sofia Ostos, Corima's pastry chef, Erick Rocha, wine director Mariano Garay, and longtime collaborators Paco and Erica Alonso. During the day, Vato is a counter-service cafe, serving Chihuahuan-style burritos, Rocha’s Mexican-influenced pastries, single-origin coffee, as well as flour tortillas by the dozen. In the evening, the space transitions to a casual neighborhood restaurant, serving a menu inspired by Fidel’s time in the Basque Country, where he has developed his own interpretation of Mexican gastronomy, paired with a robust natural wine list by Garay. Vato is set in a bright, wood-and-concrete space with an open kitchen and expansive backyard patio.

Members Only (West Village) The brand that defined a generation with its iconic bomber jacket - is entering a new era with the opening of its first-ever bar and showroom in New York, blending fashion, culture and nightlife under one roof. Located in the heart of the West Village, the three-level space brings the brand’s signature attitude to life: an energetic ground-floor bar serving playful twists on classic cocktails and globally-inspired bites; a mezzanine showroom where guests can shop and explore the latest collections; and a lower-level lounge designed for celebrations, social gatherings and private events.

Carnegie Diner and Café (Greeley Square) A favorite destination of New Yorkers and guests of the city, their new location on the ground floor of the Martinique New York on Broadway is ideal for shoppers, Penn Station commuters, people going to MSG, and many more. Whether you are craving an all-day breakfast selection, bagels with all the fixings, sandwiches, dinner choices or a scrumptious dessert, you’ve found your spot.

Leslie (Murray Hill) This is the vibrant New American restaurant from acclaimed Miami chef-restaurateur Sebastian Fernandez. Named after Sebastian’s wife and business partner, Leslie Ames, the restaurant reflects the couple’s warmth and creativity—bringing Sebastian’s bold, globally inspired cuisine to New York City for the first time. Building on his success with 33 Kitchen in Coconut Grove—where he earned a 3.5-star review from the Miami Herald—Sebastian reimagines American fare by creating classic dishes with creative, international influences. Menu highlights include Deviled Eggs, Smashburger, Branzino Filet, and Agnolotti. Cocktails include refined takes on classics like the House Old Fashioned made with maple syrup, and a bold Espresso Martini crafted with Brooklyn cold brew. Designed by Leslie Ames, the interior’s soft green hues and exposed brick capture the comfort and charm of dining in the couple’s own home – only it’s your new favorite neighborhood restaurant.

Park South Hotel, JdV by Hyatt (NoMad) Park South Hotel offers the best of both worlds: proximity to Midtown’s energy and the calm of a neighborhood stay. Skewers is their new Mediterranean restaurant that features chic banquettes and a private dining space ideal for gatherings. Also new is GG, a sleek speakeasy spotlighting Asian fusion flavors.

Hotel 50 Bowery, JdV by Hyatt (Chinatown) Anchoring the crossroads of Chinatown and the Bowery, Hotel 50 Bowery captures downtown’s creative spirit. B.C. which stands for Bowery & Canal, is a new sultry French-inspired speakeasy nightclub. Think plush velvet, dim lighting, and late-night glamour. While it won’t serve food, the focus is on delivering an elevated cocktail program that is sure to please guests.

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy