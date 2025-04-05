Review: FIGHT NIGHT at 59E59 Theaters-An Absorbing One-Man Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“What I’m going to do is try.” by Dan Coyle Jr. in Fight Night

See one man for one hour in a show that is absorbing from the first minute to the curtain call. Aonghus Óg McAnally masters his role as an aspiring local boxer in Fight Night. It is being performed at 59E59 Theaters through April 20 in their Theater C as part of Origin’s First Irish, the New York City-wide festival celebrating the work of Irish playwrights. Smartly written by Gavin Kostick and splendidly directed by Bryan Burroughs, Rise Productions’ Fight Night is brought to the Upper East Side Stage by Fishamble: The New Play Company.

The play tells the story of Dan Coyle Jr., an amateur boxer who comes from a family of accomplished fighters. After a failed attempt at a match in his early 20’s, Dan Jr. has taken a 6-year hiatus from the sport. Now a husband and a father, he decides to assume a rigorous training routine and return to the ring. The play begs the question of whether Dan Jr. is trying to impress his father, Dan Coyle Sr., or create a sense of hope for himself and his young family. The story is a revealing view of a strained and contentious father/son relationship and one man’s personal ambition.

Aonghus Óg McAnally performs the solo show without missing a beat. He not only plays Dan Coyle Jr. but also portrays characters such as his father, Dan Coyle Sr.; his wife Michelle; his mother; and his young son, Jordan. His portrayal of Don Jr.’s nightmare is mesmerizing. A boxer’s workout is also in full view as McAnally jumps rope, does pushups, and practices his sparring technique.

The simple set is all that is needed to develop the story. The creative team and Production Team includes lighting design by Colm Maher; Artistic Director for Fishamble, Jim Culleton; Artistic Director for Rise Productions, Aonghus Óg McAnally; Producer, Laura MacNaughton; Production Manager, Eoin Kilkenny; Relighter, Archer Bradshaw; Marketing, Alli Whelan; Executive Director, Eva Scanlan; and Photography, Ste Murray.

Fight Night is a show you will want to have on your entertainment schedule in April. It’s a story of love and resilience, a perfect message for our times.

We applaud 59E59 Theaters for hosting the Origin’s First Irish festival since 2008. 59E59 Theaters is located at 59 East 59th Street (between Madison and Park Avenues) New York, NY 10022. For ticketing and more information, please visit HERE and call 212.753.5959.

Photo Credit: Tom Swift

Reader Reviews