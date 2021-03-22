Raunchy Lorca Puppets Are Coming To CyberTank

As live theater remains on hold, theater artists are left with a creative challenge: how to safely produce theatrical work. With the support of The Tank and Queens Council on the Arts, the Queens based production company, PinProductions, is going all in and using safety regulations as a springboard to create a wholly original kind of production.

Originally written for puppets by world-renowned playwright Federico García Lorca, this play was adapted for actors by Ecuador's most famous playwright José Martínez Queirolo. Each performer was shot separately for the actors' safety. All sets were hand-drawn because, well, no one can go anywhere. These pieces, stitched together using animation, will be streamed on The Tank's virtual theater platform, CyberTank.

"We've always believed that people go to the theater for a very simple reason: they want to have a good time," says PinProductions co-founder Susannah Dalton. "This production is not high-brow or high-minded. The world is complicated enough right now and we just want to create a virtual shared experience where people can toss back a few cocktails and laugh together."

El Retablillo de Don Cristóbal (The Puppet Play of Don Cristobal), a raunchy farce, chock-full of Lorca's trade-mark feminist undertones, follows an impotent rich man in his acquisition of a beautiful and unfortunately insatiable bride. Through greedy mothers, horny priests, and more than one flying mule, this puppet play for grown-ups spells out a lesson that bears repeating in these crazy times: karma's a b#tch.

Performed in its original language of Spanish with English subtitles.

Performed by:Edward Azcorra (México)Luis Alberto García (Venezuela)Valeria Llaneza (Argentina)Ana Montero (Dominican Republic)Victoria Raigorodsky (Argentina)Art Direction by:Susannah Dalton (USA)Directed by: José Ignacio Vivero (Ecuador)

$10/$15/$25

