Pink Arts Peace Productions Returns In September

Multi-media Artist & Producer, Sunflower Duran, Founder of stage and film production company, Pink Arts Peace Productions, Inc. and a member of Chasing Mermaids, a Spotify-trending Hip-Hop group, is preparing to be one of the first indie theatre productions to open when the quarantine is relaxed in NYC.

Late September will mark the premiere of WOMEN OF MANHATTAN. Originally set for pre-pandemic, Duran is bringing her cast together to remotely plan for the new opening.

Returning to NY's landmark, the American Theatre of Actors, WoM concerns three friends, Billie, Judy, and Rhonda, who have found success in their lives, but -- as they sit over a casual dinner -- they begin to come to harsh realization that they may not be as successful as they outwardly appear. Exploring the new reality thanks to social media, this dramatic work mirrors Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along in its exploration of fame, its attributes ... and consequences.

Duran directs as well as appearing as Billie along with Antonette Leonie as Judy.

Leonie, an Actress/Writer/Director, premiered her first play, "How to Love A Drug Addict," (written and directed by Leonie) gaining success thanks to a multi-theater run before becoming an independent film. Leonie is also one of the producers of "Self Love Revolution" an event that incorporates yoga, film, and live music in Brooklyn.

Bronx-born Duran, an NYU Steinhardt grad, will announce the remaining cast shortly. Dates also TBA.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You