Pink Arts Peace Productions, Inc. Will Revive WOMEN OF MANHATTAN Online

Multi-Media Artist & Producer, Sunflower Duran, founder of stage and film production company, Pink Arts Peace Productions, Inc. is STILL preparing a September revival of John Patrick Shanley's WOMEN OF MANHATTAN. The play will be first presented as a fundraiser on zoom for Rebuilding Together North Jersey from September 24 - 27, then the production will appear LIVE in Spring 2021 at the John Cullum Theatre of New York's landmark, American Theatre of Actors. Dates TBD. Ticket buyers pay one price for both presentations. All ticket buyers will receive an invitation to the zoom broadcast along with the post-show talkback and a complimentary ticket to the Off-Broadway opening.

WoM concerns three friends, Billie, Judy, and Rhonda, who have found success in their lives, but -- as they sit over a casual dinner -- they begin to come to harsh realization that they may not be as successful as they outwardly appear. Exploring the new reality thanks to social media, this dramatic work mirrors Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along in its exploration of fame, its attributes ... and consequences.

Bronx-born Duran, an NYU Steinhardt grad, directs and appears as Billie along with David Jung, Nicole Miranda, Kingsley Nwaogu, and Antonette Hudak rounding out the dramatic quintet.

In between the zoom online event and the New York revival, Duran and her team with host panels and programs on the production for public viewing as well as come together to introduce Eddy Sanchez' new gripping drama, Diary of Kate the Ripper, also produced by Pink Arts Peace Productions.

With a vision and mission to provide Safe homes and communities for everyone by repairing homes, revitalizing communities, rebuilding lives, originally founded by the Junior League of Bergen County in 1998 as Rebuilding Together Bergen County, RTNJ is dedicated to providing low-income homeowners with critical repairs and modifications needed to live safely in the home. In 2016, they expanded to serve high-needs communities in northern New Jersey, beginning with Paterson and Passaic County.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-of-manhattan-tickets-83729554351?fbclid=IwAR1tle157ovDcyhbr6vWoEXyHFV80QAnImqhOSSm-hGkhivPmkx0OvxljiM

