Crush Plays Project to Present LADIES WHO LAUGH, A Night Of 10-Minute Plays

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The Crush Plays Project will present Ladies Who Laugh: An Evening of Ten Minute Plays at QED Astoria on March 22, 2026 at 7 p.m.

The evening includes a stellar lineup of 10-minute plays from female playwrights all over the world including: The Ripple Effect by Arianna Rose, Confession by Leah Philbin, You're in Trouble by Sarah Gray, The Son of Sam is in the Bathroom at the Drunken Horse, Un-Cuffed by Sarah Hoogenraad and Oat Man by Antonella Shock. The show is a love letter to funny ladies, and a celebration of emerging artists.

Each play has its own team. The directing lineup includes B Carty, Gavin Petersen, Grace Aroune, Katie Brown, Mickey Estrella, and Rebecca Wilson. Acting in the mini-festival are Sam Boelens, Phoebe Martin, Trey Radu-Blackburn, Sarah Hoogenraad, Leo Jasper Davis, Dana Diiorio, Alex Gamble, Nick Stella, Kalina Walaski, Pierce Stephan, Shy'Peria Brown, Dyosia Wiggins, Maura Rygg, Luke Mott and Heather Fragen. Aaron Gutterman is running tech.