Eleanna Fin Joins HUMAN – LAYERS OF IDENTITY at Spark Theatre Festival NYC

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Greek actress and performer Eleanna Fin will appear in HUMAN - Layers of Identity, a new dance theatre work presented as part of the Spring 2026 Spark Theatre Festival NYC, running April 6-26 at the 28th Street Theatre (TADA!) in Manhattan.

Directed and choreographed by Charly Wenzel, HUMAN - Layers of Identity is a contemporary dance theatre piece created in collaboration with an international female ensemble. The work examines the complexities of identity, exploring how it can both divide and unite individuals across cultures and experiences. Through movement, music, and theatrical storytelling, the production interrogates themes of belonging, empathy, and shared humanity while paying homage to the rich tapestry of human diversity.

The piece has evolved through several stages of development in New York City, including earlier presentations at Theater for the New City during the Lower East Side Festival of the Arts, as well as at HB Playwrights Theatre, where excerpts were shared as part of the creative process. These presentations allowed the work to grow through audience engagement and artistic exploration, shaping a production that addresses questions of discrimination, empathy, and human connection within today's global conversations about identity.

Fin has been involved with the project since its early development, contributing to the articulation of its central themes and emotional narrative. Her presence brings a dynamic theatrical sensibility to the production, blending expressive performance with physical storytelling.

The production features an international cast including Efemena Alibo, Nea Somogyi, Lucila Tolis, Eleanna Fin, Gözüm Pul, Apple Tsai, Ileann, and Leyla Hadi, with original music by Naz Karagöz.

HUMAN - Layers of Identity will be presented as part of the Spark Theatre Festival NYC, produced by Emerging Artists Theatre. The festival showcases new works across theatre, musical theatre, dance, and solo performance, offering artists the opportunity to present works-in-progress and receive audience feedback.