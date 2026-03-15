Kait Hickey to Present SH*T I’M WORKING ON, Evening of Excerpts From 5 New Plays

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following a sold-out run of How to Hotwire a Lamppost, playwright Kait Hickey returns to Unit J for a chaotic, electric, one-night-only theatrical event: Sh*t I'm Working On, an evening featuring excerpts from five brand-new plays.

The performance is on Tuesday March 31 at Unit J in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Rather than presenting a single work-in-progress, Hickey invites audiences inside her creative process at scale. The result is part showcase, part celebration, and part provocation - asking which of these five worlds demands to be fully realized next.

Hosted at Unit J, Bushwick's thriving center for independent theatre-making, the evening promises urgency, humor, and bold theatricality. Hickey described the event as "an exorcism of ideas. I'm taking you to the Vatican Gardens, I'm taking you to a pee-wee soccer game in Scottsdale, I'm taking you to 1905 Monmarte." For Hickey it's an opportunity to discover which project demands her full attention. For audiences, it's a rare chance to experience a playwright in development in real time.

Rather than a traditional staged reading, the event leans into theatricality - excerpted works presented with intention, momentum, and live-wire immediacy. The evening functions as a tasting menu of Hickey's evolving voice as she writes toward the wound and uses dark comedy as a release and a reckoning.