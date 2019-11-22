Peter Pan Flies Into BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center

BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, the longest operating performance venue in lower Manhattan, presents the next event in the 2019-2020 Family Series Season: TheaterWorksUSA's Peter Pan on Saturday, December 14 at 11:00AM. Peter Pan is the third show of BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center's 2019-2020 Family Theater Season, featuring plays, musicals, puppetry, concerts and dance for all ages.



TheaterWorksUSA's production of Peter Pan is based on John Caird and Trevor Nunn's 1982 adaptation, which was originally developed for London's Royal Shakespeare Company. In the spirit of the original tale, this production tells the story through the eyes of six children living in Edwardian England. Together, they transform the Darling family's nursery into Neverland, turning pillows into clouds, long-johns into shadows, an ironing board into a ship's plank, and antique snowshoes into a crocodile's snapping jaws. This enchanting production celebrates childhood and captures the magic of the imagination. Recommended for ages five and up.

"The hour-long presentation had enough childlike charm to color several rainbows." - The Courier News

Tickets are $30, and/or 10Club Members see the show for just $14. To purchase tickets or a 10Club Membership, call Ticketing Services at (212) 220-1460. Single tickets can also be purchased by visiting their website at http://tribecapac.org/ or by visiting the Box Office at 199 Chambers Street, Tues-Sat from 12PM - 6PM.





