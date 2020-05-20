PLAY IN YOUR BATHTUB Extended Again

Play In Your Bathtub, a site-specific, participatory, multi-sensory, immersive play that takes place in your own bathtub extended again.

Audiences from over 24 countries have experienced Play In Your Bathtub, a site-specific, participatory, multi-sensory, immersive play that takes place in your own bathtub. (Theatre-stayers may substitute a foot bath, if desired.)

Named one of the Top 5 Immersive Companies in NYC, This Is Not a Theatre Company creates site-based, immersive, multi-sensory participatory dance-theatre that can be eaten, touched, and smelled as well as seen and heard. This theatre is not something to passively consume, but to co-create.

With each production, This Is Not a Theatre Company asks the audience to perceive the world in new ways, to empathize in new ways, and to practice creativity.

For more information, visit www.ThisIsNotaTheatreCompany.com.

Click below for tickets. Admission is free.

https://www.artful.ly/store/events/20321

