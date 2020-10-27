On The Spot Keeps Their Weekly Improv Musical Alive Online!

Audiences will never see the same show twice!

On The Spot, the "always new" musical comedy show, is running every Monday night, live-streamed (via Zoom) on YouTube. Running Off-Broadway every week since 2015, the show is thrilled to be able to help keep comedy and the arts alive in this difficult time.

Here Is How It Works: Singers bring their favorite songs to the stage (or in this case, the screen), while the improvisers are kept in the dark of their song choices. They then have to create the book to a new musical... "On The Spot". Featuring a cast of top-notch New York improvisers and Broadway's best singers, the show creates a brand new musical each and every performance. Audiences will never see the same show twice!

Past singers have included Jelani Remy, (Ain't Too Proud, The Lion King), Marty Thomas (Star Search, Xanadu, Wicked, The Secret Garden), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress, Hair, Marvel's Daredevil), Christine Dwyer (Wicked, Jesus Christ Superstar: Live!), Rachel Potter (The X Factor, Addams Family, Evita, Wicked), Anastacia McCleskey (Waitress, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Hair) and Charissa Hogeland (Frozen on Broadway, Jesus Christ Superstar Live). These guest performers join improvisers Patrick Reidy, Chris Catalano, Andrew Del Vecchio, Jillian Vitko, Grace Palmer, and Thomas Burns Scully for a completely unique improvised musical experience.

Since lockdown began in March, they have partnered with NYU Tisch, Citrus College, and Vancouver's Broadway Bistro to produce special events for their performers, as well as appearing in the online New York Musical Improv Festival and holding comedy fundraisers for organizations including the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

On The Spot is directed and produced by Patrick Reidy and Nathan Armstrong.

On The Spot performs every Monday at 8pm on their YouTube channel, you can also follow them online as @OnTheSpotNYC across all social media.

