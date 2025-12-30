THE OTHER MOZART Comes to TADA! Theater For a Limited Engagement

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

THE OTHER MOZART will return Off-Broadway for a limited engagement, running January 8-12 at TADA! Theater.

THE OTHER MOZART is an award-winning, Drama Desk nominated play telling the true, forgotten story of Nannerl Mozart, the genius sister of Amadeus, who performed alongside him throughout Europe to equal acclaim, but her work and her story faded away, lost to history.

Set in a stunning 18-foot dress, this multi award-winning production ushers you into a world of opulence and delight - obscured by restriction and prejudice. Inspired by the Mozart family's hilarious and heartbreaking letters, Nannerl Mozart finally tells her story.

Recently featured on PBS, BBC and Classic FM, THE OTHER MOZART returns to NYC for a limited run of 5 shows, having had over 380 performances to date, in 31 US States and 10 countries, critically acclaimed Off-Broadway run at HERE Arts, in London at St. James Theatre, in Munich at the Pasinger Fabrik, in Vienna and Salzburg at the Mozart apartments, in Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Cultural Center and in China at the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center.

Nathan Davis and Phyllis Chen (Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart Festival) bring Nannerl's musical imagination to life with an award-winning original music using clavichords, music boxes, teacups and fluttering fans.

Period style movement directed by Janice Orlandi creates a world of opulence and elegance through articulate delicacy of expressive balletic gestures, reverent court bows, and fan language.

Written and performed by Sylvia Milo. Directed by Isaac Byrne.