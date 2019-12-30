ONE WOMAN, UNDER BROW is Coming to The Peoples Improv Theater

Award-Winning Storyteller and Comedienne, Anoush Froundjian will perform her solo show ONE WOMAN, UNDER BROW at The Peoples Improv Theater (The PIT) on January 9th at 7PM. Directed by Julia Whitehouse, ONE WOMAN, UNDER BROW features candid stories about Anoush's Armenian family; her Armenian day school; and her pursuit to redefine "Home." This hour-long performance piece is told through a web of sometimes comedic and sometimes sharp and poignant storytelling. The piece addresses the cultural differences between Anoush's background and that of day-to-day, society, revealing how it has both torn down and reshaped the life of a child and now (semi) adjusted adult.

ONE WOMAN, UNDER BROW will be performing at The Peoples Improv Theater located in the Flatiron District at 123 East 24th Street, New York, NY 10010. The PIT was founded by Ali Reza Farahnakian in 2002 and dedicates itself to the instruction, performance, and development of original comedy.

Anoush Froundjian is a storyteller, improviser, and cartoonist, who has finally gotten comfortable with her first name. When Anoush isn't telling stories, she draws cartoons for, Anoush Talks to Stuff, her webcomic about a girl who talks to inanimate objects. https://anoushtalkstostuff.wordpress.com Find her also on Instagram at @AnoushTalksToStuff!

To purchase tickets to ONE WOMAN, UNDER BROW, and for the full schedule of shows at The PIT, please visit: https://thepit-nyc.com/events/one-woman-under-brow/ or call: 212-563-7488





