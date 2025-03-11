Nylon Fusion Theatre Company and Pioneer Playhouse Present THE VOICES INSIDE PLAY FESTIVAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nylon Fusion Theatre Company, in collaboration with Pioneer Playhouse, invites you to experience The Voices Inside Play Festival, an evening that breaks the silence of incarceration through the art of theater.

This event will be held at TheaterLab (357 West 36th Street, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10018) from April 2-6, 2025. Ivette Dumeng, Artistic Director of Nylon Fusion Theatre Company, serves as the festival producer.

The Voices Inside program celebrates the powerful works of incarcerated writers, whose voices break through the confines of correctional facilities, empowering them through the arts and fostering deeper empathy and understanding. This unique program presents a collection of compelling one-act plays, including a captivating piece by Matthew Mendoza, which threads throughout the evening. His play explores themes of freedom, identity, and the human spirit, inviting audiences to reflect on the profound question: Can a person ever truly soar like a bird?

The festival showcases a talented array of one-act plays from award-winning writers Andrew Phillips, Elizabeth Hawes, Matthew Mendoza, Peter Garcia, Andrew Hagerman, Jeanne A. Bossier, and Derek R. Trumbo Sr. These powerful works will be brought to life by a talented group of directors Janet Bentley, Ivette Dumeng, Lori Kee, Melissa Skirboll, Karl O'Brian Williams, and David Zayas Jr. The festival also honors the legacy of former director Lanie Zipoy, whose contributions have helped shape the program.

Tickets are available for $25 and can be purchased through the TheaterLab website. The performance runs approximately 100 minutes with an intermission.

The talented cast includes: Christina Toth* (Orange is the New Black), Raye Spielberg* (Merry Good Enough), Antonyio Artis, Sadi Bimwala (Star Wars: An Idiot's Array), Lori Kee*, Alan Rowe Kelly, Stanley Louissaint, Jonny Maldonado, Joshua Mitchell, Tomike Ogugua*(Power) Marie Elena O'Brien*, Sandra Parris*, Sean Phillips (FBI, Red Sons: Genesis), and Randall Rodriguez*. The team features Sound Design by Andy Evan Cohen, Lighting Design by Aiyanna Kamille, Set Design by Bryan Hamilton. Stage Managed by Callie Stribling.

Nylon Fusion Theatre Company is a dynamic artistic collective born from the creative energy of New York and London. Committed to championing both established and emerging voices, we focus on producing thought-provoking theatre that examines pressing political, social, and cultural issues. Through the development and production of innovative plays, we strive to create a platform for diverse perspectives that engage, challenge, and inspire audiences.

Now celebrating its 16th year, Voices Inside is a trailblazing outreach program of Pioneer Playhouse that uses the transformative power of writing and theater to foster empathy, communication, and self-expression among incarcerated individuals. With many of its participants receiving national recognition, including the prestigious PEN America Award, the program has had a profound impact on individuals, many of whom have gone on to lead successful lives after release. By encouraging creativity and personal growth, Voices Inside is paving the way for rehabilitation and helping to combat recidivism. Voices Inside is run by Robby Henson.

Voices Inside is generously funded by The National Endowment for the Arts, the Nancy Friday Foundation, and the Kentucky Arts Council. *Appearing Courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

For more information, please visit www.nylonfusion.org.

