New Dates Announced for CAN Festival's Online Immersive Promenade Performance

Set in a digital recreation of the gallery spaces of Two Temple Place, an extraordinary neo-Gothic mansion built by William Waldorf Astor in the 1890s, Every dollar is a soldier/With money you're a dragon is an immersive new production directed by An-Ting Chang and designed by Christine Urquhart. It brings together theatre and dance, new music and visual art for a live audience of twenty watching in real time.

William Waldorf Astor was part of one of the great immigrant dynasty success stories. His great-grandfather migrated from rural Germany to America in the 1790s. Within a few years, the Astor family was rubbing shoulders with Presidents and owned huge sections of New York, including vast slums. Four generations later, Astor, threatened with kidnapping and feeling hated in his own country, fled to England in search of a new place to belong.

In Every dollar is a soldier/With money you're a dragon, writer and performer Daniel York Loh unravels Astor's apparent success story in comparison to the migration stories of Chinese people (at one time the biggest migrators on the planet) blown across the globe by famine, poverty and instability.

Mixing gaming and 3D technology, this experimental 45-minute production, set after hours in the gallery, combines original music, virtual performances and a new script. Twenty audience members, visible to each other as their chosen avatars gather in the lobby, start the promenade performance by following the glowing orb that guides them through the virtual galleries.

As audiences travel through the space, they meet choreographer and dancer Si Rawlinson, musicians Wang Xiao and Cheng Yu playing An-Ting Chang's contemporary new score on traditional Chinese instruments, and Astor himself, played by York Loh, whose poetic and powerful narration runs throughout the performance.

These performances are part of the digital exhibition at CAN x TWO TEMPLE PLACE featuring artworks by Jasmin Kent Rodgman, Donald Shek and Chloe Wing. The exhibition runs 24 hours a day and has been extended until 30 April.

Preview:Monday 19 April at 7pmTickets £7.06 (includes booking fee of £1.06)

Performances:Wednesday 21 April at 7pmFriday 23 April at 7pmSaturday 24 April at 7pmWednesday 28 April at 2.30pmFriday 30 April at 7pmTickets: £9.06 (includes booking fee of £1.06)