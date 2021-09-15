NOBODY'S CHILD Musical Continues Development

"Nobody's Child" is continuing development post COVID. Staged several times in NYC and set in the era of the American Civil War, Nobody's Child tells the story of a mixed race family, Martha a southern white woman, Cyrus, her true love and a slave on her father's plantation and their son, Jonathan.

Their lives and choices bring to light the social and political issues of the time and how they effect not only them, but everyone that they come into contact for good and bad. The story echoes the themes and issues of our current world circumstances and shines a light on who we are, how we can love one another and what's possible in being a force for change and good even in the most difficult and tumultuous times, both past and present.

With an entirely original story and sweeping, classic Broadway score, it begs the audience consider their perceptions of their own place in the world and the legacy we want to leave behind.

http://www.nobodyschildthemusical.com