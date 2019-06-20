Lineup Announced for LIVE ARTS PRIDE 2019: THE HOUSE PARTY - 50 FOR 50

Live Arts Pride 2019: THE HOUSE PARTY - 50 FOR 50 is New York Live Arts' 2nd annual Pride celebration; a building wide and sidewalk multi-genre event in the historic "gayborhood" of Chelsea, just blocks from the Pride March. The epic 6-hour celebration honors the historical importance and unwavering power of collectives in LGBTQAI culture and pays tribute to the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall uprising. Both legendary and young families from NYC's queer nightlife and art scene come together under one roof to serve up the city's most colorful and fierce performance, music, queer marketplace, installations and more for a multi-space, nonstop celebration for the ages.



Making their debut engagements at New York Live Arts will be the oldest and most revered house in New York's drag and ballroom scene, the Legendary House of LaBeija; and RAGGA, a network of queer Carribeans founded by Christopher Udemezue (Neon Christina). Returning to Live Arts Pride are the vibrant, provocative, and inclusive artist collectives Bubble_T, Papi Juice, and Switch n' Play. Welcomed by Live Arts Artistic Director Bill T. Jones and curated by Tyler Ashley, The Dauphine of Bushwick, these houses joined by LaBeija, will express their distinct voices in 90-minute performance sets in Live Arts' mainstage, 184 seat theater.



One of the third floor performance studios will feature a pensive, experiential, and durational installation by RAGGA, designed to inspire all of the 5 senses. The second studio will feature the lead sponsor Tito's Handmade Vodka Pride Lounge providing space for rest, nourishment, and rehydration. Curated by the collective's leaders themselves, performance parties and the installation will include DJ sets, drag queen and king shows, live vocals, dance, spoken word, food, photography, visual and projected video art, and more!



Prior to doors opening, Brooklyn's favorite wise-cracking and colorful drag queen Ragamuffin will host POZLUCK, a potluck social for queer people living with HIV. Created and managed by Ragamuffin monthly, POZLUCK is friendly, private, and casual; it provides a space and opportunity for all kinds of queer people living with HIV to create a network of support through delicious food and conversation. Attendance is by RSVP only by emailing pozluckbk@gmail.com.



The open-air lobby will be free and available to the public and feature a large-scale installation asking "What Is 21st Century Liberation?" in honor of the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall uprising and NYC/World Pride for the Live Arts' Ford Foundation Live Gallery, co-presented with Visual AIDS. The installation is produced in conjunction with Visual AIDS' 2019 Pride Broadsheet project, both designed byAvram Finkelstein, co-creator of SILENCE=DEATH, and Rodrigo Moreira. Pop-up shops featuring fashions, makeup, jewelry and more by local queer designersValentine Amartey, Planet Modah, Ten Yards Clothing and Domonique Echeverria will activate the lobby and street front to embrace LGBTQAI exchange and commerce.



The event honors the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising and NYC/World Pride by donating a portion of ticket sales to the neighborhood's Callen-Lorde Community Health Center in the name of Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company Co-founder, Arnie Zane. Live Arts Pride 2019: THE HOUSE PARTY - 50 for 50's is sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka and Alexis Bittar. Beer provided by Lagunitas Brewing Company.

Tickets start at $15 and may be purchased at 212 924 0077 or online at newyorklivearts.





