Katia Mendoza to Star In SHADOWS with Face to Face Films

Katia Mendoza, an ensemble member at Face to Face Films, will star in their world premiere drama SHADOWS, set to begin performances in December at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre / A.R.T. Theaters in NYC.

Shadows follows the story of Lyndsy Elle Cooper (Liv Kirby), a 30 year old singer attempting a comeback when she is diagnosed with early on set dementia.

Ms. Mendoza, who was last seen on stage as Eve Craven in "The Girl with the Red Hair" this past November, will originate the role of Ariana Cooper, Lyndsy's sister and talent manager with dark secrets of her own.

Ms. Mendoza spoke about the script. "It wasn't hard to be drawn in by this story. The way it showcases different forms of love through the lens of unexpected circumstances is so interesting to see.The deep dive into the different relationships is what initially intrigued me the most. I adore watching sibling dynamics play out! Ariana juggling her own unhealed wounds along with balancing being a supportive sister and manager to Lyndsy is something that I am incredibly excited to delve into."

Mr. Laura, the playwright who will also direct the world premiere said about casting Ms. Mendoza: "From the moment Katia auditioned for me last year, I was taken in by her talent. It's one of the few auditions I can recall where I was certain I had come across someone special, who wasn't just a strong actor, but had something indefinable that made her immensely watchable. Her talent is matched only by her sheer intelligence for making a role her own, and turning it into something I would never be able to achieve without her. Having Katia play Ariana is a gift."

For more information, visit www.shadowstheplay.com