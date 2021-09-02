Justin McDevitt's Latest Play to Receive Reading at Theater for the New City

Justin McDevitt returns to Theater for the New City for the debut reading of his brand new play HAUNT ME on Monday September 13th at 7pm.

A young man arrives without notice on an eccentric widow's doorstep. In a flash, she is Aunt Janet again and Ness, her estranged nephew (by choice), is returned to a home full of dark memories. But it's not just the past that haunts these two weathered souls, it's their exes.

Their deceased beaus keep the air hot and heavy, no matter how toxic it may be...begging the question, if you could have a sip of the poison again- wouldn't you? Haunt Me is a meditation on grief, guilt, and desire.

Starring Polly McKie, Akiko Akita, Aidan Martinez, Dave Mcdermott, and Tony Lehman

Justin Mcdevitt's plays include Honey Fitz, Finders, Submission, Tell Me How I Did, Let Me Watch Your Happy, and The True Martini, all of which have had readings, workshops, and productions in New York City. He co-wrote and directed What About Us: Living With Lymphedema, which raises funds for the Lymphatic Education & Research Network. He writes a bi-weekly column called "Stab Me Gently" for Rue Morgue Magazine. Stream his six part monologue series SEVERED HEADS on YouTube.

The reading will be held Monday September 13 at 7pm at Theater for the New City, located at 155 1st Avenue. All those who attend must be vaccinated.