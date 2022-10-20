ILLUSION Presented By Galli Theater Just In Time for Halloween!

Come prepare for the Halloween weekend at Galli Theater's thrilling performance of Illusion!

This spellbinding show will get you ready for the festivities and entertain you to no end. Check out this performance on October 29th at 7:30 PM at the Galli Theater NY (74 Warren St, New York, NY 10007).

Barbara Remus (director of Galli Theater NY and longtime performer of The Galli Group/Method) and Jose Vargas (A Chorus Line - Chile, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella - Rediscover Series, Rising Sun) will take you on a journey with them through this thrilling show. The enthralling story develops around a writer, nicknamed "The Dragonfly", who gets the idea to write herself the man of her dreams. Her plan is about to be fulfilled when a sudden change of events changes everything and the confusing game between reality and illusion is about to start. Illusion is a show full of plot twists, laughter, self-realization, great songs, and much more...

There will be an after-show where wine will be provided!

The Galli Theater communicates important social issues through plays that explore important situations in today's society and modern adaptations of fairy tales from around the world. Galli's unique style is that all shows are very interactive and with lots of improv elements. Currently, plays are performed in English and German. This also includes a variety of adult plays that reach different topics and are full of distinct entertainment.

Johannes Galli is the founder of The Galli Group which is the worldwide umbrella of organizations that follow The Galli Method. He is an award-winning philosopher, actor, and playwright who traveled around the world incorporating his adaptations and shows.