Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ILLUSION Presented By Galli Theater Just In Time for Halloween!

This spellbinding show will get you ready for the festivities and entertain you to no end.

Off-Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 20, 2022  

ILLUSION Presented By Galli Theater Just In Time for Halloween!

Come prepare for the Halloween weekend at Galli Theater's thrilling performance of Illusion!

This spellbinding show will get you ready for the festivities and entertain you to no end. Check out this performance on October 29th at 7:30 PM at the Galli Theater NY (74 Warren St, New York, NY 10007).

Barbara Remus (director of Galli Theater NY and longtime performer of The Galli Group/Method) and Jose Vargas (A Chorus Line - Chile, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella - Rediscover Series, Rising Sun) will take you on a journey with them through this thrilling show. The enthralling story develops around a writer, nicknamed "The Dragonfly", who gets the idea to write herself the man of her dreams. Her plan is about to be fulfilled when a sudden change of events changes everything and the confusing game between reality and illusion is about to start. Illusion is a show full of plot twists, laughter, self-realization, great songs, and much more...

BUY TICKETS HERE

There will be an after-show where wine will be provided!

The Galli Theater communicates important social issues through plays that explore important situations in today's society and modern adaptations of fairy tales from around the world. Galli's unique style is that all shows are very interactive and with lots of improv elements. Currently, plays are performed in English and German. This also includes a variety of adult plays that reach different topics and are full of distinct entertainment.

Johannes Galli is the founder of The Galli Group which is the worldwide umbrella of organizations that follow The Galli Method. He is an award-winning philosopher, actor, and playwright who traveled around the world incorporating his adaptations and shows.



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Khady Kamara Named First Executive Director of the Perelman Performing Arts CenterKhady Kamara Named First Executive Director of the Perelman Performing Arts Center
October 20, 2022

The Board of Directors of the Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC) announced the appointment of Khady Kamara as the organization’s first Executive Director.
IT: A MUSICAL PARODY Opens Tonight At Chelsea Table + StageIT: A MUSICAL PARODY Opens Tonight At Chelsea Table + Stage
October 20, 2022

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE presents the New York premiere of IT: A Musical Parody opening tonight, Thursday, October 20, for its exclusive 13-show engagement. The show runs through its special Halloween performance on Monday, October 31.
THANK YOU FOR TRYING TO MAKE ME A BETTER PERSON Debuts At United Solo Festival 2022THANK YOU FOR TRYING TO MAKE ME A BETTER PERSON Debuts At United Solo Festival 2022
October 20, 2022

Mary Niederkorn's shattering solo show about parental abuse and its aftermath, Thank You for Trying to Make Me a Better Person, makes NYC premiere at United Solo's 2022 festival.  
Paige Matteson to Headline Improvised Musical ON THE SPOT Next Week
October 20, 2022

On The Spot, the now 7-year-running improvised musical comedy show, is turning Monday night into an institution at the Broadway Comedy Club, and this month is partnering with Paige Matteson to create a night of spontaneous theatre like no other.
16th Note Productions Presents WOLF TALE For Two Nights Only!16th Note Productions Presents WOLF TALE For Two Nights Only!
October 19, 2022

Don't miss out on your opportunity to see the world premiere of this epic tale. If you loved Pageant Princess, come and bring a friend! But...not the kids. This is not your children's fairy tale!