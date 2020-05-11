Filiipino Artist, Francis Mabborang Continues To Create Art Virtually With HSTC's Merry Wives Of Windsor

Francis Mabborang, a Filipino thespian, Content Creator and Artist continues to create art and theater during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite being in quarantine in compliance the local directive's to address the current pandemic.

Francis Mabborang plays Justice Robert Shallow in the virtual play as we are taken in early the 1400s. The comedy of Merry Wives of Windsor is one of William Shakespeare's lesser-regarded comedies and is set during King Henry IV's plays featuring Sir John Falstaff in Windsor. Earlier this year, Francis recently appeared as Sardine/Clownfish in RainbowFish Musical with Plaza Theatricals; Mr. Bratt in Drunk Musicals: how to succeed without even trying; Famous in NY Presents at the Laurie Beechman and in Forslund Theatrical's Bound for Broadway Cabaret.

Other credits include: Stylist/Manny Martin (Fluffy the Pine Musical, SUPA Entertainment); Benny (The Panic Defense, Equity 29 Stage Reading written and directed by Sam Affoumado); Laurence (23andMe, Manhattan Repertory Theater); Ensemble (A Christmastime in the City, A Sketch of New York); Ensemble (A Sketch of New York). Cabaret Engagements include: Drunk Musicals (Produced by Kaylee MacKnight); Famous in NY Presents (Produced by Shoshana Feinstein); Bound for Broadway (Produced by Forslund Theatricals); Let's Broadway (Produced by Marquee Productions); Underscore Cabaret (Produced by Sara Lyon); Quirky Cabaret (Produced by PLP Talent Center Stage); Variety @ Broadway Comedy Club (Produced by A Rich P.O.V. Productions) and; Open Mic Cabaret @ The Cell Theater (Produced by Liz Flemming and Frank Hartley). Francis is recently featured in numerous podcast including In The Passionpit with Jay Michaels and; Indie Art Today with Anthony J Piccione.

Founded by Jennifer Healy, Hold Space Theatre Collective is a space for artists of all ages, levels, and specialties to bring their unique gifts to the equation. They strive to be supportive, open-minded, helpful, and empathetic. They hold space. Hold Space engages, inspires, entertains and challenges audiences with live theatrical productions that range from the classics to new works. They strive to produce exceptional art that encourages and motivates. They cultivate an audience that expects to be challenged. And they rise to that challenge by fostering an environment for artists to grow. And they provide quality theatrical work that thrills us, too.

Merry Wives of Windsor streamed through the Hold Space Theatre Collective Youtube Channel on May 8, 2020 at 2pm (EDT) and presents Nicole Meeker (Narrator), Robb Kerstner (Robb Falstaff), Sarah Hewitt (Mistress Quickly), Morgan Moffitt (Mistress Ford), Andrew Prosser (Master Frank Ford), Nicole Shaw (Mistress Page), Josh Coslar (Master Gorge Page), Ann Glackin (Anne Page), Bradley Samodel (Master Fenton), Jesse Canella (Doctor Caius), Francis Mabborang (Justice Robert Shallow), Elle Vallejos, (Master Abraham Slender), William Meurer (William Page, John Rugby & Bardolph), Alyssa Hricko (Robin), Cordelia Lucid (Nym), Carter Glace (Sir Hugh Evans), Dominique Kelly (Pistol and Simple), Rebecca Gloss (Host of the Garter Inn). Jennifer Healy as the Director and Kristina Nostro as the Production Assistant.

You can check out more information of Hold Space Theatre Collective through their Facebook Page and more of their upcoming shows and streams or email holdspacetheatrecollective@gmail.com





