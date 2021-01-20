Face Off Unlimited Announces the Return of TAP THAT

Comedy and experiential production company Face Off Unlimited (BATSU!, Goon River) announced the return of TAP THAT - a new, technology driven dating show where the voting audience makes the match in real time.

Looks like virtual dating is here to stay. It's also ridiculous. So why not go with it? Let's add a charismatic host, three sexy contestants we call CandiDATES™, a live voting audience, and the cutting-edge technology of Gamiotics to put the matchmaking power in your hands. Face Off Unlimited presents the brand new, interactive dating show: TAP THAT.

Hosted by nightlife queen Emily McNamara (A Musical About Star Wars), FOU has partnered with the Seize the Show platform to help find matches for two new "Singles." Last month was a Broadway special episode and our handsome Single, Marcus Shane (Mean Girls, Mama Mia), was matched by the audience with the ever charming Tony Tillman (Kinky Boots). This month it's comedian Chase (1/21/21) and Strategic Account Manager, Jonathan (1/28/21) who will both be matched up for dates by the live voting audience.

TAP THAT is designed to be and is best enjoyed as a multiscreen experience. Viewers watch the live show on a computer or laptop while simultaneously voting and interacting from their smartphone.

TAP THAT will be presented on Thursday January 21 at 9:30pm EST and Thursday January 28 at 9:30pm. Tickets are $7.99 for one performance or $9.99 for both. More information and tickets can be found at tapthat.live.

TAP THAT is presented by Face Off Unlimited (executive producers Jay Painter, Eric Robinson, Heather Shields, and Joe Tex). Additional creative team members are Michael Springthorpe, Peter Hargarten, and Brian Walters.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW AT TAPTHAT.LIVE