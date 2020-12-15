Experience The Impossible With Eric Walton's VIRTUAL IMPOSSIBILITIES

New York City mentalist, Eric Walton (Esoterica, Speakeasy Magick, WONDERSHOW), brings the art of mind-reading into the virtual realm with his latest interactive mentalism show, Virtual Impossibilities, which will livestream from Wild Project from December 16th to the 20th.

Walton, who had been performing between five and seven live, in-person shows a week before the pandemic, wrote and developed Virtual Impossibilities during quarantine and has continued to refine it over the past several months, often presenting the show multiple times a day for corporate and private clients. But his heart is in the theater and he believes that that is where the show belongs, too.

"Doing the show from my apartment is a blast and has all sorts of advantages," he explains, "But I dearly miss being in a theater. And even though the only two people who will be physically present in the venue will be me and my stage manager, I still cannot wait for load-in."

The show has also begun to outgrow his living space, which he shares with his wife and their four rescue cats. A New Yorker since 1990 and Manhattanite since 1991, Walton is no stranger to tight spaces, but feels that what his show needs now is more square footage.

"I've got ideas that I've wanted to incorporate into the show for months now, but haven't been able to, because I just don't have the room. Doing Virtual Impossibilities at Wild Project is going to open up a whole new range of artistic possibilities for the show. It's really exciting to finally be able to bring these ideas to fruition and to allow the show to stretch its legs a bit and become the truly theatrical experience that I've always wanted it to be."

Virtual Impossibilities will livestream from Wild Project from Wednesday, December 16th to Sunday, December 20th. All shows begin at 8:00 P.M. EST. Tickets are $20.00 per household, limit one device per ticket-holder. For tickets, please visit https://www.virtualimpossibilities.com/tickets.