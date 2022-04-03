Emerging Artists Theatre Announces Line-up For Week Three Of The NEW WORK SERIES

Sign-up for Off-Broadway News & Specials

Emerging Artists Theatre is pleased to announce the line-up for the final week of their bi-annual New Work Series. The three-week festival is currently running at TADA Theater until April 10.

The festival showcases new musicals, dance pieces, solo shows and plays. All the productions are in various stages of development with some shows presenting a staged reading while other productions will present a more fully realized off-book production. Each show is followed by a talkback where the artists get feedback from the audience.

Tickets range between $20 - $25 and are available at www.emergingartiststheatre.org. All performances take place at TADA Theater, 15 West 28th Street (between Broadway and 5th Avenue), 2nd Floor (elevator accessible), New York, NY 10001. Subways: N/R/1/2 to 28th Street, B/D/F/W to 34th Street.

The schedule is as follows.

WEEK THREE

Monday, April 4 at 7pm

THE COUNTRY PLAY (play)

Written by Richard Ploetz - Directed by Job Ethan Christenson

Michael Turner is retiring to his country home when his overbearing college roommate arrives for an extended stay and his successful novelist stepmother unexpectedly visits. Will this complicate Michael's plan to settle in and write his great American novel?

Tuesday, April 5 at 7pm

Body Count (short play)

Written by Remy Van Collen - Directed by Crystal Heller

Have you ever been so inconvenienced that you wanted to kill someone, and then did you actually do it? "Body Count: A Killer New Comedy!"

Surrender Dorothy (dance)

Choreographed by Grant Jacoby

An uncertain dance for uncertain times, "Surrender Dorothy" loops the monotony, anxiety, grief, and bleakness of the new decade.

Wednesday, April 6 at 7pm

Within Us (dance)

Choreography and Artistic Direction by NewBrese Dance

This work brings light to individuals' voices in a time of chaos and explores how, even in this chaos and hardship, as a community, we can come together for a common cause.

Main Character Syndrome (dance)

Choreographed and performed by Kelsey Rondeau

"Main Character Syndrome" is brought to you by the voices that live rent-free in my head.

Thursday, April 7 at 3pm

Merman (Musical)

Written and directed by Richard Sabellico - Music Direction by Jon Delfin

Starring Beth Leavel as Ethel Merman

"Merman" is a musical play about Ethel Merman. It begins in 1963 and travels back in time to 1930 and Merman's Opening Night in "Girl Crazy." It showcases all the famous people who crossed paths with Merman, ie: Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Irving Berlin, George Abbott, Dorothy Fields, and Dorothy Kilgallen among many others. This production is a tribute to the Golden Age of Musical Theater.

*Please note this production is sold out

Thursday, April 7 at 7pm

Agamemnon (Musical)

Translated and directed by Alexander Harrington - Composed and music direction by Michael Sirotta

In 5th Century BC Athens, "Agamemnon", Aeschylus' tragedy of human sacrifice and revenge, was performed with as much music as most musicals and some operas. Alexander Harrington and Michael Sirotta are presenting the play as it was meant to be.

Friday, April 8 at 7pm

inside a mask (short play)

Written by Melissa Toomey

In a mysterious future, human beings wear masks to conceal and control their identities in the outside world. A dystopian Twilight Zone episode inspired by neurodivergent reality.

Songs from Nature (musical)

Words, music, and musical direction by Felix Jarrar

Songs from Nature is about finding solace in isolation in nature.

Friday, April 8 at 9pm

Wake (musical)

Music and lyrics by Sammy Grob and Asher Muldoon - Book by Danielle Koenig - Directed by Aïssa Guindo - Choreographed by Haleyann Hart

During the Irish wake of their beloved college professor, three friends reconnect to mourn his passing and celebrate his life. This concert version of the musical features new songs, orchestrations, and movement sequences.

Saturday, April 9 at 7pm

Happy GAY Birthday BIG BOY (solo show)

Written and performed by Joe Anania - Directed by Parker Sargent

"Happy GAY Birthday BIG BOY" is one man's story about coming out of the closet that aims to speak to anyone who has ever struggled to find themselves.

Saturday, April 9 at 9pm

Twenty-Six Percent (musical)

Music by Elspeth Collard - Book and lyrics by Sam Rosenblatt - Directed by Jessie Field - Music Directed by Rai Arsa Artha

After a long night of partying, Average Joe embarks on a long subway ride with only twenty-six percent battery left on his phone. Will he make it home in time or will his phone (and all of the voices inside) abandon him?

Rick Younger Live (stand up)

Written and performed by Rick Younger

Join Broadway veteran and stand-up comedian Rick Younger and laugh your way through fatherhood and fried chicken. Rick returns to the New Work Series for the fourth time with an evening of standup comedy.

Sunday, April 10 at 2pm

Wow, Seattle? (musical)

Written by Maritess Zurbano - Directed by Davidson Mulkey - Music director Racqui Borromeo

THE WINDOW WASHER (short play)

Written by Marlene Shyer - Directed by Laurence Schwartz

A young Latinx window washer is suspicious of the widow who hired him.