Dirty Laundry Theatre's Virtual Run Of BORDERS Continues After Opening Weekend

Dirty Laundry Theatre has announced the continued run of their acclaimed virtual experience BORDERS.

Presented in association with the New York LGBT Community Center and The Tank, BORDERS, which originally premiered in April 2020 has re-opened for an encore performance including an extended run-time and new scenes.

Written by Nimrod Danishman and directed by Michael R. Piazza, BORDERS tells the story of two gay men who meet on Grindr. One lives in Israel, the other in Lebanon. During the course of their relationship, they examine the meaning of borders-real and imagined, physical and not-and how isolation and companionship manifest in modern times.

In early 2020, BORDERS, previously nominated for 'BEST PLAY 2019' at the NY Theatre festival, rapidly shifted from stage to livestream and successfully webcast a series of live performances for the general public from the actors' own homes.

In 2020, the virtual show was included three times in TimeOut New York's 'Best Theatre to Watch Online' list. This play was also included in 'the short list of very best fringe theatre in 2019' and won the 2020 LMCC creative grant.

Dirty Laundry Theatre's cast and crew are so excited to partner with The Tank to stream live performances of BORDERS until February 27, 2021.

Tickets are available now for shows airing Thursdays and Fridays at 9PM EST, and Saturdays at 3PM EST. Ticket prices begin at $10.

To reserve your tickets, visit: https://www.dirtylaundrytheatre.org/show/borders/.

On February 24 at 6:30 p.m., the NY LGBT center will host "Queering the Middle (East)," a virtual panel featuring the director and actors of BORDERS- the discussion will explore the meaning of human connections in the virtual space, as well as physical connections in a hyper-virtual world. Tickets are free (Suggested donation $10) and can be reserved at gaycenter.org/borders.