Comedians Bring The Laughter To Carolines On Broadway In July

Carolines on Broadway, New York City's premier comedy venue, presents its talented line-up for the month of June, highlighted by headliners Luenell, as seen in the films Borat and A Star Is Born, Fourth of July Weekend, July 5 and 6; Bill Bellamy, from the comedy series Mr. Box Office, July 11 -13; Steve-O, from MTV's Jackass, July 19 and 20; and Michael Blackson, "The African King of Comedy," July 25 - 27.

Themed shows taking place in July are Carolines New Talent, featuring the country's best and brightest new comedians, on July 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29; theBreakout Artist Comedy Series, featuring Gavin Matts on July 2, Pete Bladel on July 16 and Geoffrey Asmus on July 23; The Funniest Show on Broadway, featuring New York's funniest comedians, on July 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 11, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29 and 31.

Carolines on Broadway will also feature OneQuestionXYZ live podcast, hosted by Carl Radke and Dalia Strum on July 9, KFC Radio Live, hosted by Kevin Clancy and John Feitelberg, on July 10; Sway's Comedy Search Winners, featuring Tiff Money, T. Murph and Tiny and hosted by Devan "DB" Bartan from SiriusXM Radio's Sway in the Morning, on July 17; and Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul Live, from Radio 103.9 FM's The Tom Joyner Morning Show, on July 18.

Schedule subject to change. For show times, cover charges, more information and to purchase tickets visit www.carolines.com. Reservations can be made by phone at 212.757.4100 or in person at the Carolines Box Office, located at 1626 Broadway between 49th and 50th Streets, New York City. The Carolines Box Office is open 10:00 a.m. to close.





