Cast Set for Remaining Performances of GL'AMOUR at The Hidden Jewel Box Theater

The Love Show NYC has revealed the cast for the remaining May performances of Gl'Amour: A Tantalizing Cabaret Experience. The show will welcome long-time Love Show dancer Duane Gosa for the first time during this run. Duane has played leads in The Love Show's Nutcracker: Rated R, Grindhouse Ballet and Edward, and has spent several seasons dancing for Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo and Company XIV. We are delighted to incorporate Duane into the family of Madame Field’s Pâtisserie!

Cast: Jennifer Carlson, Judah Frank, Duane Gosa, Angela Harriell, Christina “CJ” Johnson, Yukiko Kashiki, Nabuya Nagahama, Aoi Ohno, and Julie Megan Smith.

The production is directed and choreographed by Angela Harriell, and features lighting and sound by Justin Henry.

﻿Step into a world of visual enchantment and allure with Gl’Amour! The iconic Love Show performers take you on a tantalizing cabaret experience of live singing, dance, burlesque and whimsy. This special event takes place at The Hidden Jewel Box Theater, a secret speakeasy nestled in Manhattan’s Theater District.

Tucked away in a secret corner of the Theater District, The Hidden Jewel Box Theater is a space like none other, a bohemian haven mixing decorative elements drawing from Rococo paintings, Victorian boudoirs, 1970s discotheques and Grimm fairy tales. Get your tickets now and become part of the secret, only at The Hidden Jewel Box Theater. The location of the theater is strictly on a need-to-know basis and will be revealed only to those who have purchased tickets to a show. Exact location and instructions for theater entrance emailed upon ticket purchase.

