CHEMICALS IN THE WATER by David Quang Pham to Perform at The Tank NYC

David Quang Pham's science musical Chemicals in the Water will perform at The Tank NYC's 2025 Pridefest on June 27th at 9:30PM and June 28th at 3:00PM in Midtown, Manhattan.

Chemicals in the Water is a musical romantic comedy about two travellers who fall in love in the midst of an environmental disaster. This story follows Benzene, a sweet Forest Fire Magazines editor, and Vinyl, a hot-headed songwriter. When their train derails in a river, Benzene and Vinyl must survive Mother Nature's fury, only to fall in love and form a toxic relationship. Science communicator David Quang Pham alongside director Aliyah Curry return to The Tank with this chemical musical that offers a social commentary on the consequences of environmental protection deregulations with songs teaching covalent bonds.

The Creative Team of playwright David Quang Pham's Chemicals in the Water include Director Aliyah Curry, Producer Caitlin Mayernik, Music Director Grace Shih, Stage Manager Matthew Ramirez, Choreographer Fang Tseng, Lighting Designer & Board Operator My Le, Sound Designer & Board Operator Melinda Faylor, Costume Director Gianna Nepola, Intimacy Director Kimi Handa Brown, Pianist Joshua Erickson, Guitarist Timmy Ong, and Violinist Emerson Cyrus Olson.

The cast includes Erick Carter, Kammy Wong, and Mx Hasberry.

Tickets are currently available on The Tank NYC's website at https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/chemicals-in-the-water

More information on the production can be found online at https://www.davidquang.com/ and on instagram at @sciencetheatre.

