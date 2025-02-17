CASUALTY OF WAR New Comedy by Sharon Lesser is Coming to United Solo Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



United Solo Festival will present Casualty of War, the story of a mother’s sometimes hilarious, sometimes heartbreaking trip to Normandy’s D-Day beaches with her unwilling teenage son, written and performed by Sharon Lesser* (Off Broadway: In the Daylight, Twelfth Night, Tartuffe).

With direction by Austin Tooley and dramaturgy by Anisa Rose Threlkeld, Casualty of War will be staged at the United Solo Festival on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at Theatre One at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street in NYC. *Member, Actors' Equity Association

Sharon’s got a perfect itinerary planned: A mother-son tour of Normandy and Omaha Beach, with some road tripping, great French food and a visit to Paris. What she gets is a journey with a sullen, heart-broken adolescent whose own emotional D-Day turns him into a hostile adversary pining for home. There’s a war brewing and it’s not between the Germans and the Allies. While trying to make the best of things by attempting to outmaneuver her son’s everchanging moods (i.e., being a mom), she’s surprised by how the WW2 history they encounter invokes memories of antisemitism and the impact the Holocaust had on her family. Casualty of War explores the timeless themes of motherhood, intergenerational trauma and identity. You’ll laugh. You’ll cry. You’ll crave rosé. The runtime is 68 minutes with no intermission.



