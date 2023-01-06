Bilingual Cinderella Story CENICIENTA To Brighten the Stage at Queens Theatre

On Sunday, January 22nd, at 1 PM and 3 PM Queens Theatre (QT) presents Cenicienta: A Bilingual Cinderella Story - A Glass Half Full Theatre Production. In this delightful interpretation of the classic tale, performed in the intimate setting of The Studio at Queens Theatre, audience members will feel like part of the story. Seating is limited.

Cenicienta is a captivating one-person play that focuses on ten-year-old Belinda, who recreates the story of Cinderella using everyday objects like teapots and napkins while in the basement preparing for a party upstairs. A story for all ages that tackles cultural heritage, family, and the power of language as Belinda confronts her stepmother and stepsisters while learning to embrace her love of poetry and stand up for herself.

"We're thrilled to finally welcome Glass Half Full Theatre's Cenicienta to Queens Theatre. It's been a long road," says Queens Theatre Director of Community Engagement, Dominic D'Andrea. "This beautiful production was slated to come to the theatre in 2020 and was canceled because of the pandemic. It's exciting to have the opportunity to bring this vibrant and magical family show to our community after a tough few years. Our wish is for family audiences of all ages, languages, backgrounds, and cultures to come together and experience a fresh take on a timeless tale. Nothing is more 'Queens' than that!"

Glass Half Full Theatre from Austin, Texas, presents its award-winning "story within a story" in Spanish and English using puppetry.

Running time: 45 minutes

Recommended ages: 5-11

Tickets start at $18 each. Purchase 4 tickets for $60 with code 4FOR60. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://queenstheatre.org/event/cenicienta/. The 3:00 PM performance will offer American Sign Language interpretation. For more details, visit www.queenstheatre.org or call the Box Office at (718) 760-0064.

COVID-19 Safety Protocols

Queens Theatre no longer requires proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or wearing masks inside the facility, but strongly recommends both. Queens Theatre reserves the right to amend and adjust its policies at any time in response to local COVID transmission levels and requirements by local, state, and federal government agencies. Queens Theatre is proud to offer free at home COVID-19 tests during our box office hours. Community members can come to the Theater Tuesday-Friday between 12:00pm-6:00pm and pick up up to 10 tests. for more information visit https://queenstheatre.org/covid-protocol/.

Accessibility

Queens Theatre is dedicated to ensuring that our programming is accessible. Queens

Theatre's entrance, all three of Queens Theatre's performance spaces, and restrooms are

wheelchair accessible. Parking is located directly next to Queens Theatre's building, and Access-A-

Ride drops off and picks up patrons at the front entrance. ASL Interpretation, Audio Description and Open Captioning is frequently offered at performances - information is on our website.

For more details or questions, email:Access@QueensTheatre.org.