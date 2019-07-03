BLACK COFFEE POLITICS Comes To 13th St Repertory Theater

Jul. 3, 2019  

Black Coffee Politics is a new one-act play that explores the complex relationship between the black LGBTQ experiences, normalized violence and with whom belongs the authorship of a narrative.

The play follows Tyler and Zora, aspiring filmmakers, African Americans, and longtime friends. Recently, a disconnect has begun to bud between the two's working relationship, as well as their friendship.

Tyler, an openly gay male believes his ideas shed a light on the trans experience, while Zora, a woman of trans experience, feels exploited by Tyler's writing. Tyler's writing often relies on violence and trans martyrdom, which are narratives Zora feels uncomfortable perpetuating.

When a hostile construction worker, enter the diner the two work at, Zora is given the opportunity to prove to Tyler, as well as herself, that she is much more than a tragic heroine.

Black Coffee Politics has a 30-minute run time and will be performed August 17th as a part of the Rogue Theater Festival. Tickets can be purchased at here.



