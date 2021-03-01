Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation Presents IT WAS ALL A DREAM 20th Anniversary Virtual Special

Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation has announced its "It Was All A Dream," 20th Anniversary. They are kicking off their year-long celebration with a "It's All A Dream" Virtual Special on Friday, March 5, 2021 from 7-7:30pm ET. Viewers can watch the special on Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/asaseyaa/, and Facebook, https://fb.me/e/Mefo2j4g

The 30-minute Special will feature performances by the Asase Yaa African American Dance Theater, Asase Yaa Youth Ensemble, and vocalist Amma Whatt. It will also include guest speakers, Kofi Osei/Executive Director, Inez Williams/Director of Operations, Yao Ababio/Founder &Artistic Director, African American Dance Theater, Zakiya Harris/Artistic Director, School of the Arts, Jawana Johnson/Board Member, and a special 20th Anniversary Retrospective Video. The Special is produced by the Asase Cultural Arts Foundation Productions, and filmed and edited by Mickella Solutions, Inc.

"Over the past 20 years, our passion for art and culture has ensured we present it at the highest level in everything our Foundation represents to our local and global communities," explained Inez Williams, Asase Yaa's Director of Operations. "As we embark on our next chapter, we remain intensely focused on expanding our family and offering a welcoming space that encourages and educates minority youth to use their artistic creativity. We're happy to see our dreams come true and to help them share the beauty of art and culture with the world for years to come," she added.

Over the past two decades Asase Yaa's positive impact on minority youth and families in Brooklyn has been quantifiable. Some of its most impressive accomplishments include over 6000 students have attended their School of the Arts and participated in programs (classes, workshops, events, and performances), the Foundation's services have reached more than 300,000 people and families within the Brooklyn community, and the Asase Yaa African American Dance Theater and Youth Ensemble have performed more than 5,000 performances for audiences exceeding 100,000 people. In addition, and most notably, 100% Asase Yaa's participants have graduated from high school since its inception.

During the broadcast, Asase Yaa will reveal details for several major projects that will anchor their 20th Anniversary event, including producing a documentary film, the premiere of a new "It Was All A Dream," musical by the Asase Yaa African American Dance Theater at the Tribeca, a School of The Arts entertainment variety concert at Prospect Park Picnic House, and a "Art is Alive," Festival spread over four days which will include dance & drum classes, morning exercise classes, multiple art classes, and early dinners with movie screenings featuring films by one of Brooklyn's most famous directors and filmmakers.