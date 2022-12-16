An Evening With Eric Bogosian: Monologues, Digressions And Air Guitar Comes to the Chain Theatre

Following their critically-acclaimed 2022 Season, Chain Theatre has announced a special one night benefit performance by the legendary Eric Bogosian at Chain Theatre (312 W. 36th Street, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10018. The event takes place for one night only on Saturday, January 21st at 8PM. Tickets start at $30 and are available at chaintheatre.org.

This exclusive one night event with Interview With the Vampire star and Broadway legend Eric Bogosian will highlight his latest work and most well known pieces. Benefit tickets are $30-$50 and support Chain Theatre's upcoming season. $50 tickets include priority seating and exclusive perks. The Chain Theatre is a 501c3 not for profit organization. All donations are tax deductible.

AN EVENING WITH Eric Bogosian: Monologues, Digressions and Air Guitar Saturday, January 21st 2023 @ 8PM.

Tickets begin at $30 and are now available online at ww.ChainTheatre.org or by calling (917) 261-2446 . Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater a half hour prior to the performance.

Running Time: 90 minutes, one ten minute intermission

Website: www.ChainTheatre.org