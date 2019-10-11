Act & Sip NYC Announces 'Office Outing'

Talk about team-building! ACT & SIP NYC, Times Square's 100% immersive, 100% wildly unique team-building experience and party on a Broadway stage today announced that on Thursday, November 7th it will present "ACT & SIP: OFFICE OUTING" - a special office themed night where colleagues can loosen up, pull together and play out scenes from iconic work-themed films and tv series like Office Space, 9 to 5 and The Office- and yep, on an actual Broadway stage - with alcohol in hand! ACT & SIP: OFFICE OUTING is an after work drinking party on an actual Broadway stage experience and helps professionals in any line of work feel more comfortable with each other and with speaking and performing for others. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/act-and-sip-office-night-tickets-75743054515

Partygoers will practice and then perform scripts from hit series like THE OFFICE, OFFICE SPACE & 9 TO 5 with instructors offering tips along the way. Participants loosen limbs with their favorite beverage in hand and test out their acting chops during a ninety-minute experience designed for total beginners who've never acted in front of others, but who've also never had the opportunity, nerve or right amount of alcohol!

Russell Acting Studio is one of New York's top-rated boutique acting studios. In a relaxed, social setting, instructor/actors Catherine Russell and Bradley Bemboom will guide you step-by-step through creating a memorable performance.

The classes are easy, fun, and totally stress-free. They are also ideal for total beginners, so it's perfect for friends, family, coworkers or couples looking for a unique date night. It's a wildly entertaining company team-building event or fly solo and meet some creative people.

ACT & SIP NYC gift certificates are available for that colleague, family member who has always wanted to try acting or is obsessed with pop culture, tv or film.

Tickets are $34 and you can buy one class or get a group rate for two or more. To purchase: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/act-and-sip-office-night-tickets-75743054515





