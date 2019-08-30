2nd Annual Not Forgotten Play Festival Set for September 6th and 7th

The Women's Playwright Collective shares with the Staten Island Community the 2nd Annual Not Forgotten Play Festival.

Come join in September 6thand 7that 8PM in the Carpenter's Shop at Snug Harbor for an evening of original plays. This year's theme focuses on "Touch."

Women's voices have long been muffled, silenced, misheard, appropriated. The Women's Playwright Collective (WPC) is hoping to play one small part in their steady amplification. Believing that showcasing original, contemporary work is an essential component of any healthy and vibrant local arts community and are emboldened and passionate about bringing this energy and momentum to the Staten Island arts scene. The WPC wishes to collaborate and grow as a sisterhood of artists, and to turn the Not Forgotten Play Festival into a mainstay of the Staten Island creative community as an annual event.

Buy Tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4278568

Website: https://www.womensplaywrightcollective.com

This festival is made possible (in part) by a DCA Premier Grant from Staten Island Arts, with public funding from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.









