2071: THE WORLD WE'LL LEAVE OUR GRANDCHILDREN Makes US Debut

How has the climate changed in the past?



How is it changing now?



How do we know?



And what kind of a future do we want to create?



Described as "Theatre that can change the world," this play addresses climate change through riveting personal and scientific accounts. British scientist and former executive director of the International Geosphere-Biosphere Programme Chris Rapley and English playwright Duncan MacMillan (1984) bring to life the horrors of CO2 emissions and what will happen to future generations if we do not act responsibly with regards to our planet.

Originally performed at the Royal Court in London in 2014 and now making its debut in the United States. A portion of proceeds from this play will be donated to 350.org, an organization dedicated to reversing climate change.

Directed by Carin Zakes. Starring Robert Meksin.

This Production will be put in partnership with the Episcopal Actors' Guild Open Stage Grant. All proceeds will be split between Ripple Effect Artists, who will donate a portion to 350.org, an organization dedicated to reversing climate change, and the charitable programs of the Episcopal Actors' Guild (EAG).

The Episcopal Actors' Guild (est. 1923) is a charitable organization dedicated to helping performers "of all faiths, and none" who are experiencing financial crisis. Throughout the year, EAG also hosts events and fundraisers including concerts, variety shows, play readings, and professional workshops. www.actorsguild.org. EAG is located at 1 E. 29th St. NY, NY.





