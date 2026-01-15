Nuha Jes Izman and Isa Barrett to Lead DRY LAND Revival in NYC

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cherubs Productions and 35k Productions will present a revival of Ruby Rae Spiegel's Dry Land, directed by Makaio Toft, starring Yellowjackets' Nuha Jes Izman as Ester and Isa Barrett as Amy, with Gabriella Anifantis and Avery Fischbach rounding out the cast.

The production will begin performances on March 13 at University Settlement in New York City. Proceeds from the run will benefit The New York Abortion Access Fund (NYAAF), which supports New Yorkers and people traveling to New York State to access abortion care. Additional producers include Olivia Hewitt and Morgan Bramwell. Sophia Conlon leads marketing for the production.

Set in a Florida high school locker room, Dry Land follows the private struggles and unlikely bond between two teenage girls as they navigate friendship, bodily autonomy, and the pressures of growing up. Spiegel's play blends dark comedy with tender coming-of-age moments and stark drama, offering an unflinching portrait of adolescence.

"There are few stories I can think of that feel as urgent today as Dry Land," said director Makaio Toft. "Across the country, reproductive rights are being stripped away, and young women's autonomy continues to be threatened. Dry Land is raw and human, blending comedy and drama to capture what it means to grow up under expectation and constraint. This story deserves to be told now more than ever."

The New York Abortion Access Fund (NYAAF) supports New Yorkers and people traveling to New York State to access abortion care through financial assistance, case management, and connections to other resources.

Izman is best known for her captivating turn on the Primetime Emmy-nominated Showtime series, YELLOWJACKETS. Nuha came to the States to study at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting. As soon as she graduated, Nuha immediately booked a guest lead on Dick Wolf's "FBI" for CBS, among others.