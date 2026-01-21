Mary Schmidt Campbell Joins The Board Of Directors Of The Classical Theatre Of Harlem

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Classical Theatre of Harlem has announced the appointment of Mary Schmidt Campbell, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors. One of the nation's most respected arts administrators, educators, and cultural leaders, Dr. Campbell brings decades of experience advancing arts institutions, academic excellence, and civic cultural engagement.

“We are deeply honored to welcome Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell to our board,” said Ty Jones, Producing Artistic Director of The Classical Theatre of Harlem. “Her visionary leadership across museums, higher education, and public cultural policy represents the kind of strategic insight and deep commitment to cultural equity that aligns with CTH's mission. Her guidance will be invaluable as we expand our programming, deepen our community impact, and strengthen the institution's legacy for years to come.”

Dr. Campbell has had a distinguished career as a museum director, university leader, and national arts policymaker. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in English literature from Swarthmore College and later completed her Master's and Doctorate in humanities at Syracuse University, where her doctoral research examined the life and work of Afro-American artist Romare Bearden. She began her professional career in New York as executive director of the Studio Museum in Harlem, transforming the institution into one of the nation's premier Black fine arts museums, and later served as Commissioner of the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, championing cultural access across the five boroughs. Dr. Campbell went on to serve for more than two decades as Dean of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, expanding academic programs and advancing diversity in arts education, and in 2009 was appointed by President Barack Obama as Vice Chair of the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities. From 2015 through 2022, she served as the 10th President of Spelman College, strengthening academic excellence and elevating the institution's national profile. Her leadership continues through service as Chair of the Board of the Doris Duke Foundation, and as a board member of Juilliard, The Public Theater, Unity Technologies, and the J. Paul Getty Trust. She is also a member of the UBS Americas Advisory Council and a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

“I am honored to join the Board of Directors of The Classical Theatre of Harlem,” said Dr. Campbell. “CTH's commitment to artistic excellence, community engagement, and reimagining classical works through inclusive perspectives resonates with my belief in the power of the arts to transform lives and communities. I look forward to working with this remarkable team to support CTH's continued growth and impact.”

Dr. Campbell joins a dynamic board already bolstered by the presence of esteemed members including Billy Crudup, award winning actor, Ethan Hawke, a four-time Academy Award nominee, Tony Award nominee, and Golden Globe-nominated actor, writer, and director; Kara Young, a Tony Award-winning actress and two-time Tony nominee; and arts consultant Duncan Webb, widely celebrated for her powerful performances on Broadway and her work elevating underrepresented voices in theater.