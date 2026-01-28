L'Alliance New York to Stage THE ILLUSION at Florence Gould Theater

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

L'Alliance New York will present an upcoming performance of Pierre Corneille's The Illusion, translated by Ranjit Bolt, on Monday, February 16, 2026 at 7:30PM at the Florence Gould Theater.

﻿This collaboration with Red Bull Theater spotlights French playwright Pierre Corneille's 1636 singular masterwork,L'Illusion Comique. An aging lawyer, longing for his estranged son, engages a magician to conjure scenes from the young man's life in this meta-theatrical tale of love and regret that uniquely blends comedy and tragedy. Presented in English translation by Ranjit Bolt and directed by Mirabelle Ordinaire, this family-friendly staged reading allows a modern audience new access to Corneille's classic, featuring Keith Hamilton Cobb, Sharlene Cruz, Russell Daniels, Christian DeMarais, Allen Gilmore, Michael Rishawn, Nik Walker, and Mia Wurgaft.

This performance is part of Red Bull Theater's OBIE Award-winning Revelation Reading series, which offers audiences the unique opportunity to experience rarely produced classic plays performed by the finest actors working today.