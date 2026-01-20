HALALish World Premiere Starring Rudaba Zehra Nasir is Coming to The Tank

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Tank will present the world premiere of Halalish, a raw, hilarious, and stereotype-shattering solo show, starring Pakistani-American actress Rudaba Zehra Nasir. Written and produced by Nasir, the production launches its four-performance run on Valentine's Day, Saturday, February 14 at 9:30 PM at The Tank, with additional performances on February 15, 21, and 22. Directed by Darpan Joshi and featuring special musical guests, HALALish delivers an unfiltered, deeply personal, and sharply funny look at love, identity, and belonging. Tickets are $20 and up available now.

After a successful acting career in her native Pakistan, Nasir moved to the United States in 2011. She later graduated from an acting conservatory and relocated to New York City in 2022, where she has appeared in multiple film and stage productions. Confronted with the scarcity of nuanced roles for Muslim women on stage, Nasir took matters into her own hands-writing and producing HALALish, inspired by her own experiences as a single Muslim woman navigating the tension between cultural expectations and personal autonomy.

Performed by Nasir as a one-woman show, Halalish centers on a modern-day immigrant Muslim woman in New York City who finds herself single-yet again-on Valentine's Day. Inviting the audience into her living room, the play unfolds as an intimate, laugh-out-loud exploration of love, loss, longing, and the very real possibility of getting laid on Valentine's Day.

"I wanted to create a play that reflects the full experience of the Muslim American woman in New York City," says Nasir. "It's an authentic story rooted in a specific culture, but it speaks to universal human emotions. Beyond labels and stereotypes, it shows how much we all have in common."

In addition, the show thoughtfully explores mental health themes-an area deeply aligned with Nasir's work as a certified, trauma-informed, transformational life coach. The production is fiscally sponsored by the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Healing TREE (Trauma Resources, Education & Entertainment), making donations to the show tax-deductible. HALALish opens on Valentine's Day at The Tank.