14th Street Y Presents TIKKUN: THE NIGHT WORLD AND TIKKUN: INTO THE DUSK

The 14th Street Y and Downtown Jewish Life partners end the Season of Jewish Culture on June 9, 2019 with an original interpretation of Tikkun Layle Shavuot. Shavuot being the holiday, which celebrates the document that changed the world, the night according to tradition Moses received the Torah.

Tikkun: Into the Dusk, will be from 6-10pm, with special family programming earlier in the day, Tikkun: The Night World, for children 5 and under. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tikkun-into-the-dusk-at-the-14th-street-y-tickets-62173686169?aff=ebapi

Beginning at 6pm, join a flow of inspirational encounters filled with intrigue, magic, angels, music, ghost images, ancient and contemporary text, Hebrew, English, Aramaic surrounded by the aromas of Ethiopian coffee on our downtown Tikkun. Create your own narrative, your own journey, learn and question and then dance it off on the roof.

The event will be led by LABA: A Laboratory for Jewish Culture artists and teachers, with Bina, The Israeli Artists Project, Dirty Laundry Theater Company and so much more. The evening will include art installations, performances on land and water, text study in Hebrew and English and music. The night will end with a rooftop party brimming with cheesecake... and a little celebration of the last 10 years of LABA and the upcoming sabbatical of artistic director Ronit Muszkatblit.

Let the mysteries begin and join us on the journey into the night.

Tikkun performances include:

Ilana Sichel's Open Closed Open, a participatory video installation in memory of the author's older brother, Aaron.

Stav Palti-Negev's An Evening on the River Styx, the first chapter of her new play based on Bosch's painting The Garden of Earthly Delights. It includes demons, songs, and takes place in the Y's real swimming pool!

And ???? spoke to Mosha face to face, as a woman speaks to her girlfriend.

- Torahta (Her Torah), Exodus 33:11

We will read selections from Matan Torah from the woman's side of the Torah. In the past two years, artist and LABA alumni, Yael Kanarek, has been regenderating the Torah, reversing the genders of all characters. The new narrative centers these ancient stories on a matriarchal lineage. Come experience Elohin giving the Torah to Mosha on mt. Sinai and from her to your feminine self.

Author Sarina Prabasi will lead participants through an Ethiopian Coffee ceremony-inspired conversation, based on her memoir, The Coffeehouse Resistance: Brewing Hope in Desperate Times.

Raz Levy of Bina will lead a session where we will sing and learn together through Israeli-Jewish music.

The afternoon family portion of the day, Tikkun: The Night World, will be an interactive performance as children travel together with Fantastical Puppeteer of MAPS Rachel as she ushers them from Mordicai Gerstein's children's book, The Night World, into their own magical dreamscape.

They will be helped along the way by celebrated animals including Sylvie the cat from The Night World as their imaginations run wild. Each performance is highly personal and roughly 15 minutes long. It will help each child explore the sublime and the nocturnal in an intimate setting of 10 kids at a time.

RSVP Times: 3pm, 3:45pm, and 4:25pm. Each performance is roughly 15 minutes long and will accommodate ten children. Parents can sit in theater if they'd like. While waiting, parents and children will be ushered into an adjacent room to be immersed in artwork from students at the 14th Street Y Preschools as they read The Night World and other wonderful PJ Library books. RSVP here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tikkun-into-the-dusk-at-the-14th-street-y-tickets-61439057876





