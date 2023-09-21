1 IN 4 Comes to Court Square Theatre in October

Performances will take place October 12-21st.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Mayor Adams Convenes NYC's First-Ever Live Performance Industry Council To Discuss Issues Photo 1 Mayor Adams Convenes NYC's First-Ever Live Performance Industry Council To Discuss Issues Plaguing Industry
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: Inside the World Premiere Of REGARDING THE DISAPPEARANCE OF AMY at The Peter J. Sh Photo 4 Photos: Inside the World Premiere Of REGARDING THE DISAPPEARANCE OF AMY at The Peter J. Sharp Theater

1 IN 4 Comes to Court Square Theatre in October

1 IN 4 Comes to Court Square Theatre in October

1 in 4, a new play written by Michelle Orosz & B.J. Boothe, directed by Illana Stein, is a raw look into one woman's journey with pregnancy loss and infertility.

This comedy follows the story of a married woman on the brink of turning 40 as she navigates the ups and downs of trying to conceive her second child. The play is a frank dismissal of the belief that miscarriage should be kept behind closed doors. Hers is a story of hope, courage, resilience and the realization that, sometimes all you need from others is a lot simpler than you think.

Performances will take place October 12-21st at Court Square Theatre, 44-02 23rd St, Queens, NY 11101




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Review: FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES at 59E59 Street Theaters-An Excellent Modern Two-Hander Photo
Review: FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES at 59E59 Street Theaters-An Excellent Modern Two-Hander

The fall season at 59E59 Theaters is in full swing and we had the distinct pleasure of attending 'Friends with Amenities,' a two-hander presented by Pendragon Theatre and New Light Theatre Project.

2
UNSEEN To Premiere At United Solo Fest In October Photo
UNSEEN To Premiere At United Solo Fest In October

Actor and Broadway Star Dresser Kimberly Prentice to star in world premiere of 'Unseen' at United Solo Fest.

3
Invite Only Industry Presentation of the New Musical AN ENTIRELY ORDINARY TOWN To Take Pla Photo
Invite Only Industry Presentation of the New Musical AN ENTIRELY ORDINARY TOWN To Take Place September 28

Join us for an invite-only industry presentation of the new musical 'AN ENTIRELY ORDINARY TOWN' on Thursday, September 28th, 2023. Featuring book and lyrics by Alex Giles, original concept/book/lyrics by David Russell, and music by Andy Peterson.

4
OPEN SUBMISSIONS FOR FAT-POSITIVE, QUEER-POSITIVE 10-MIN PLAY FESTIVAL Photo
OPEN SUBMISSIONS FOR FAT-POSITIVE, QUEER-POSITIVE 10-MIN PLAY FESTIVAL

Broadway Bods is calling for submissions for their Ten Minute Play Festival. Submit your play by Friday for a chance to showcase diverse stories and experiences by, of, about, and featuring people living in marginalized bodies.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer Video
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baggage
Theatre Row (10/17-10/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Improv En Español!
The People's Improv Theater (9/22-9/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being Earnest
Under St. Marks Theater (10/19-10/28)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# STUPID F#CKING BIRD
Matthew Corozine Studio Theatre (9/15-10/01)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Untold Melodies
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (10/13-10/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# EMERGE
Arts On Site NYC (9/21-9/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Afternoon with Lorenzo Da Ponte (starts at 3 pm ends at 4 PM))
Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral (9/24-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Returning: The Ordeal of Olive Oatman
Opera America's National Opera Center (10/02-10/02)Tracker
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You