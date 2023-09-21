1 IN 4 Comes to Court Square Theatre in October

1 in 4, a new play written by Michelle Orosz & B.J. Boothe, directed by Illana Stein, is a raw look into one woman's journey with pregnancy loss and infertility.

This comedy follows the story of a married woman on the brink of turning 40 as she navigates the ups and downs of trying to conceive her second child. The play is a frank dismissal of the belief that miscarriage should be kept behind closed doors. Hers is a story of hope, courage, resilience and the realization that, sometimes all you need from others is a lot simpler than you think.

Performances will take place October 12-21st at Court Square Theatre, 44-02 23rd St, Queens, NY 11101