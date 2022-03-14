VIDEO: Check Out Highlights From the World Premiere of NOTES FROM NOW

Prospect Theater Company released today video of the world premiere of Notes From Now. Notes From Now enters its final week of performances at 59E59 Theaters, with its final performance set for Sunday, March 20 at 2:00pm. Directed and choreographed by Billy Bustamante, this brand-new musical anthology brings together songwriters from Broadway and beyond.

Check out the video below!

Notes From Now offers a dynamic musical reflection of our contemporary world, spanning a wide range of song styles. Sean Peter Forte serves as Music Director. Macy Schmidt , recently named to Forbes '30 Under 30' music list for 2022, is the Supervising Orchestrator.

Notes From Now will play March 2 - 20, 2022 on the following performance schedule: Tuesdays - Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays at 2pm and 7pm; and Sundays at 2pm.