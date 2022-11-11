Theater Breaking Through Barriers to Present Hybrid Playmakers' Intensive in November
Live digital presentations will take place Monday, November 14 - Friday, November 18, 2022.
Theater Breaking Through Barriers will presentthe first Hybrid Playmakers' Intensive: Dramatis UbQTous, featuring seven new, short plays created specifically for digital platforms. This year's presentations will take place online as well as live and in person. For more information, visit tbtb.org .
Live digital presentations will take place Monday, November 14 - Friday, November 18, 2022, via YouTube at 7:30 PM (with live closed captioning) and on Facebook at 8:30 pm, FREE via ZOOM.
On Saturday, November 19 at 6 PM, Hybrid Playmakers' Intensive: Dramatis UbQTous, will be live on stage at Clinton Cameo Studios (307 W. 43rd St., Studio B) and will feature five original short plays, three of which were featured virtually during the week and will be presented live onstage. This event will also be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook
TBTB's Hybrid Playmakers' Intensive groups together a team of creatives (a playwright, a director, and a cast of actors) to create an original work designed for a digital platform. This festival's prompt is finding connection in a period of disconnect.
"The work created during each intensive mirrors what we're all going through at the time - and this Intensive is no exception. Some of this year's themes include impending death, reconciliation, and flickers of hope. There is a great mix of humor and pathos in these plays, which will make for a wonderful week of theater!" Theatre Breaking Through Barriers' Artistic Director, Nicholas Viselli
This year's collection of artists includes Playwrights: Cate Allen, Jerrod Bogard, David Adam Gill, Kathryn Grant, Tatiana G. Rivera, Christopher Chan Roberson and Rob Urbanati ; Directors: Ashley Wren Collins, Graydon Gund, Shellen Lubin , Ben Rauch, Richard M. Rose, Christopher Chan Roberson and Ed Setrakian.
Performers - Fareeda Ahmed (TBTB's Brecht on Brecht), Scott Barton (TBTB's Brecht on Brecht), Jennifer E. Bradley (TBTB's REDUX: Out of the Box), Veronica Cruz (NY: Hamlet - Bryant Park), Samantha Debicki (Film: A Childless Woman's Guide), Stephen Drabicki (TBTB's Brecht on Brecht), Melissa J. Gonzalez (NY: Carousel), Enrique Huili (NY: Leurana, Is This a Graveyard?), Ayako Ibaraki ( Film: Something's More Than One Thing), Khalil Lesaldo (Regional: The Play That Goes Wrong), Dipti Mehta (TV: "Fleishman is in Trouble), Keith Murfee-Deconcini (TBTB's Virtual Playmaker's Intensive 6), Jack Sims (Film: A Suburban Fairytale), Dan Teachout (Film: Arnie Johnstone & The Vulva Tree), Patrick Tombs (NY: Matata & Jessie James) and Gaia Visnar (TBTB's Brech on Brecht, Japan).
Performance Schedule Monday, Nov 14 - Friday, Nov 18 ( YouTube at 7:30 PM/ Facebook at 8:30 pm
Monday, 11/14 - MEETING ON THE STAIRS by Jerrod Bogard. Directed by Richard M. Rose
Starring: Stephen Drabicki Khalil Lesaldo and Jack Sims
Tuesday, 11/15 - BLOOD RUNS COLD by Rob Urbanati. Directed by Graydon Gund
Starring: Samantha Debicki, Keith Murfee-DeConcini and Gaia Visnar
Wednesday, 11/16 - THAT WE KEEP by Tatiana G. Rivera, Directed by Ashley Wren Collins.
Starring: Enrique Huili and Ayako Ibaraki
Thursday, 11/17 - I AM OBLIGATED TO DISCLOSE by Cate Allen Directed by Ben Rauch.
Starring: Scott Barton and Dan Teachout
Friday, 11/18 - PUTTING TO REST by David Adam Gill. Directed by Ed Setrakian
Starring Veronica Cruz and Melissa Jennifer Gonzalez
Saturday, 11/19 at 6 PM LIVE Performance at Clinton Cameo Studios (307 W. 43rd St., Studio B)
I AM OBLIGATED TO DISCLOSE by Cate Allen Directed by Ben Rauch.
Starring: Scott Barton and Dan Teachout
PUTTING TO REST by David Adam Gill. Directed by Ed Setrakian
Starring Veronica Cruz and Melissa Jennifer Gonzalez
THAT WE KEEP by Tatiana G. Rivera, Directed by Ashley Wren Collins.
Starring: Enrique Huili and Ayako Ibaraki
A PRIVATE SORROW by Kathryn Grant
Directed by Christopher Chan Roberson
Starring: Fareeda Ahmed and Jennifer E. Bradley
ROSE BEGONIA TANSY SUNFLOWER by Christopher Chan Roberson
Directed by Shellen Lubin
Starring: Dipti Mehta and Patrick Tombs
Disability intersects with all populations in our world: Every age, race, gender, and sexual orientation. TBTB strives to create a common ground for all voices and serves as an ambassador in the quest for total, systemic equality in our world. The Hybrid Playmakers' Intensive represents a diverse chorus within American culture. Created for and rehearsed entirely on the Zoom platform, TBTB's HPI1 will stream live performances of these new short works directly to you, wherever you may be!
Theater Breaking Through Barriers
(TBTB) is the only professional Off-Broadway theater company dedicated to advancing artists and developing audiences of people with disabilities and altering the misconceptions surrounding disability by proving that disability does not affect the quality or integrity of art or artists. TBTB began in 1979 as Theater By the Blind and is celebrating its 42nd Season! In 2008 the name became Theater Breaking Through Barriers, to include artists with all disabilities yet retaining the "TBTB" acronym and becoming the preeminent Off-Broadway Theater for people with disabilities, hailed by The New York Times as "an extraordinary troupe designed to defy expectations" and The New York Post as "quite simply one of the most enjoyable companies in the country."
To learn more about TBTB, check out "Meet the Theatre: Theater Breaking Through Barriers," created by Theater Development Fund. The video is available at https://vimeo.com/338880820 .
For more information about the TBTB Writers' Workshop and any Theater Breaking Through Barriers' programs and upcoming productions, visit tbtb.org .
