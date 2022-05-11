Theater Breaking Through Barriers to Present 3rd Playmakers' REDUX: OUT OF THE BOX

Theater Breaking Through Barriers has announced its third Playmakers ' REDUX entitled Out of the Box which will be presented live and in person at Theatre Row's Studio Theatre from May 19 - 22, 2022. Tickets are FREE, but reservations are required by visiting tbtb.org .

Out of the Box will feature five short plays that were created over the past two years during TBTB's Virtual Playmakers' Intensive series, which allowed writers to create plays specifically to be performed online. The Playmakers' REDUX further allows writers to continue developing and refining their works, while adapting them for the stage. The benefits of creating new work digitally have allowed TBTB to connect with many playwrights and performers from around the world, offering more opportunities for more artists, many with disabilities.

TBTB's 3rd Playmakers REDUX: Out of the Box will feature:

THE OLYMPIANS written by Fareeda Ahmed, directed by Pamela Sabaugh

featuring Clara Francesca (NY: No Entry) , Vick Krishna (TV: "Gotham"), Sean Phillips (TV: "Ultimate Rush ")

WHAT IF YOU READ MY PLAYS written by Jeff Tabnick, directed by Richard M. Rose

featuring Richard Lear (NY: The Normal Heart ) and Ann Marie Morelli (TBTB's Brecht on Brecht).

THE INTERVIEW written by Enrique Huili, directed by Jeff Tabnkick.

featuring Aya Ibaraki (Film: 1/20) and John Little (TV: " Boardwalk Empire").

LOVE STORY

a modern dance piece featuring binbin Factory's Satoshi Haga and Rie Fukuzawa

DO YOU SEE WHAT I SEE written by Tatiana G. Rivera, directed by Ann Marie Morelli.

featuring Jennifer Bradley (TBTB's 6 th Virtual Playwriters Intensive), John Little (TV: " Boardwalk Empire") , Richard M. Rose (Film: The Summoning of Everyman ) and Gaia Visnar (Off-Broadway: Bite The Apple ).

SOULS HIGHWAY: THE GUITAR LESSON

written by Anita Hollander, directed by Ann Flanigan, featuring Mieko Gavia (NY:La Pucelle), Bree Klauser (Apple TV's "See") and Pamela Sabaugh (TBTB's Brecht on Brecht).

"We are especially thrilled to once again workshop original short plays - created by our own artists - and present them before a live audience. Over the past two years, we were so fortunate to have been able to generate over 100 original short works, all which were designed to be presented online to a virtual audience. During our 3rd Playmakers' REDUX, aptly titled, OUT OF THE BOX, we will attempt to transfer five of our virtual plays to the live stage. This is an exciting challenge for us and we hope you'll join us from May 19 through the 25th to experience this transition of our work from small boxes on your computer screen to live performance. We believe this work will truly embody our passage through the past 26 months, from the isolation of the COVID pandemic to our progressive return to normalcy."

Theater Breaking Through Barriers' Artistic Director, Nicholas Viselli

Theater Breaking Through Barriers (TBTB) is the only professional Off-Broadway theater company dedicated to advancing artists and developing audiences of people with disabilities and altering the misconceptions surrounding disability by proving that disability does not affect the quality or integrity of art or artists. TBTB began in 1979 as Theater By the Blind and is celebrating the 43rd Season! In 2008 the name became Theater Breaking Through Barriers, to include artists with all disabilities yet retaining the "TBTB" acronym and becoming the preeminent Off-Broadway Theater for people with disabilities, hailed by The New York Times as "an extraordinary troupe designed to defy expectations" and The New York Post as "quite simply one of the most enjoyable companies in the country."

To learn more about TBTB, check out "Meet the Theatre: Theater Breaking Through Barriers," created by Theater Development Fund. The video is available at https://vimeo.com/338880820 .

For more information about the TBTB Writers' Workshop and any Theater Breaking Through Barriers' programs and upcoming productions, visit tbtb.org .