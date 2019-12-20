THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY To Extend as an Open-Ended Run

Dunder Mifflin will remain open for funny business. The Office! A Musical Parody, the unauthorized send-up of the hit TV series will continue its run in the Jerry Orbach Theatre in an open-ended run. The production was slated to close on January 14th but as the musical continues to shatter Theater Center box office records, the show will continue on so that fans from all over the globe have a chance to see their favorite characters skewered in this spoof that Mashable calls "a boisterous, rejuvenating escape from reality that'll fill the void in your heart."

"We are thrilled that the New York branch of Dunder Mifflin will remain open in 2020!, says the show's co-creator Tobly McSmith . "Big thanks to the fans that kept The Office! going - you all deserve Dundies. We can't wait for another year of celebrating and lampooning our favorite TV show. As Michael Scott would maybe say, "The show must Grey Poupon!"

Bob and Tobly McSmith (Writers) are distinguished gentlemen who met while applying for jobs at the Dippin' Dots in the mall. Neither of them got the job but went on to create the following masterpieces: FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical, Full House! The Musical (Starring Perez Hilton ), Katdashians! The Musical, Showgirls! The Musical and JonBenet! Murder Mystery Theater.

The Office! A Musical Parody is currently running at the Jerry Orbach Theatre at 210 West 50th Street in New York City. Tickets are $37 - $79 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or by calling the box office directly at 212-921-7862. Premium VIP Tickets ($79 value) include a meet and greet with the cast after the show, as well as photos on stage at Dunder Mifflin.





