THE BED SHOW Returns to NYC This Month

Performances are Thursday, June 15th & Friday, June 16th at 9:00 PM.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

THE BED SHOW will be returning to NYC for the first time in 5 years at Soho Playhouse on Thursday, June 15th & Friday, June 16th at 9:00 PM. The show runs seventy minutes. 

The show is conceived by Sean Pollock, directed by Carly Bodnar, featuring contributing material by Emma Howard, Jon Schuta, Carly Bodnar, Nuria Hunter, & Hana Mastrogiacomo. Marketing/PR for THE BED SHOW is made possible by Schloss Marketing Solutions.

THE BED SHOW is an immersive site-specific talk show where participation (and sleepwear) are strongly encouraged! Join co-hosts Sean Pollock and Nuria Hunter as they cover all things "bed culture:" the history of beds, bed horror stories, the mattress industry to personal relationships to beds, sleep, love, sexuality, and intimacy. Think of it as the sleepover party you never had. An unforgettable night of intimate storytelling that brings the audience into the experience through a series of different games and personal monologues. A show made for queers, by queers, just in time for pride. Trust us, this is not your mother's talk show.

"We all sleep. We all have lifelong relationships with our beds and the spaces where we rest. Most people experience love, intimacy, and sex, too. All of these things are a part of what we call "bed culture", which Nuria and I dive into exploring head on (or should we say, bed on?). The Bed Show is an immersive storytelling sleepover party--part storytelling show, part sleepover, part fun, part serious--and 100% good time. This is a show for anyone who has ever slept, ever laid down, ever dreamed, and for anyone who has close relationships in their life: be it platonic, romantic, or familial. This piece is a hilarious, candid look into me and Nuria's lives as performers and as people that celebrates the voices of a Black queer woman and a fat queer white person, that has something for everyone." -Creator, Sean Pollock

Seating will be limited, and sleepwear is encouraged but not required. 




