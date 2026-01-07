THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Will Make Off-Broadway Premiere

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Michael Shaw Fisher will present The Amazing Sex Life of Rabbits, which will have its Off-Broadway premiere as part of the SoHo Playhouse International Fringe Encore Series. Following its run at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, the production is set to commence its limited run from March 2nd to 28th.

The Amazing Sex Life of Rabbits centers around a mysterious dinner between two couples that unexpectedly erupts into a gripping 21st-century class war. As the characters clash with their wits, nostalgia, and sexual tensions, the play raises provocative questions about relationships and the complexities of a reunion with an ex-spouse and her new partner. This exploration of intimacy and rivalry is sure to resonate with contemporary audiences.

Michael Shaw Fisher, a distinguished playwright and winner of the Drama Critics Award for Exorcistic in 2023, as well as the Ovation Award for his works Shakespeare's Last Night Out in 2015 and Skullduggery: The Musical Prequel to Hamlet in 2016, brings The Amazing Sex Life of Rabbits to life with his signature blend of humor and poignancy. The play's sharp writing has garnered positive reviews, with critics praising its insightful commentary on sexual politics and class dynamics.

The play has received significant acclaim for its ability to weave humor with deeper societal themes. Critics have noted that it begins as an Albee-esque kitchen sink drama but transforms into a darker narrative reminiscent of Indecent Proposal, showcasing Fisher's talent for storytelling. Audience members from the Hollywood Fringe Festival have expressed their appreciation, highlighting the work as 'no-bullshit good theatre.'

Michael Shaw Fisher says “I gotta be careful with this description…The Amazing Sex Life of Rabbits relies upon a series of revelations, moment by moment, which creates a steady escalation of surprise, wonder and horror. To go specifically into those revelations in order to unpack the themes of the show runs the risk of destroying the very surprise that makes The Amazing Sex Life of Rabbits such a fun and unique theatrical experience. I can say that the show centers around the collision of two very different couples, one of whom has a salacious proposal for the other, and which will ultimately explode into a 21st-century class war. It speaks very directly to the growing divide between the haves and the have-nots - an ancient feud that especially now seems to be permeating so many of our film and TV shows as we watch on the news as billionaires become untouchable pharaohs. But the difference here I think is how this “war” is brought to an extremely personal and nostalgic place requiring these characters to bear their souls through arias, knife-flight language, and incessant comedy. It’s been a blast to develop.”

The play features four characters, each portrayed by Richardson Cisneros-Jones as Carson, Rebecca Larsen as Danielle, Leigh Wulff as Elise, and Schoen Hodges as Bobby.