Tina Fey, Tessa Thompson, Anika Noni Rose and More to Join NYTW 2026 Benefit

New York Theatre Workshop's 2026 Gala will honor Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo, Tony Award-winning producer Mara Isaacs, and NAACP Image Award nominee Nicole Ari Parker. The Gala will be held on Monday March 2 at 6PM at Gotham Hall.

The evening will feature appearances and performances by Emmy Award winner Tina Fey (“30 Rock,” “Saturday Night Live”), Tessa Thompson (Hedda, Passing), Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose(Caroline, Or Change), Tony Award winner Brandon Uranowitz (Ragtime), Tony Award nominee Amber Iman (Lempicka), Tony Award nominee Joy Woods (Gypsy), Nicholas Christopher (Chess), Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown), Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell (Hadestown), Tony Award winner Stew (Passing Strange), Tony Award winner Heidi Rodewald (Passing Strange), Obie Award winner Eisa Davis (“Mare of Easttown”), Gayle Turner ((pray)), Boris Kodjoe (Love & Basketball, “Station 19”), Anania (“Gaydar,” Saturday Church), Bryson Battle (Saturday Church), B. Noel Thomas (Saturday Church), Caleb Quezon (Saturday Church), Nikki Lynette (Get Out Alive) and more.

The evening’s program will be hosted by Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee (Saturday Church, Some Like It Hot) and directed by Kevin Cahoon (Shucked) and feature musical direction by Rick Hip-Flores (Bad Cinderella). The evening will be scripted by Thaddeus McCants (Julia). Patrick Tully will serve as auctioneer.

The NYTW Annual Gala raises 10% of the Off-Broadway company’s annual budget. Funds raised at this one-night-only event help NYTW to mount world class productions and to share them with more than 50,000 audience members each season. Proceeds also support NYTW’s Artist Workshop activities through which nearly 2,000 artists develop more than 80 projects each year and their Education Initiatives including Learning Workshop, Mind the Gap, and Public Programs that serve over 1,600 students of all ages.